49ers RB Carted Off Field vs Cardinals
GLENDALE -- San Francisco 49ers RB Isaac Guerendo was carted off the field in Week 18's matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.
He has already been ruled out with a knee and ankle injury.
On just the fourth play from scrimmage, Guerendo saw his body bent awkwardly during a tackle. He was reaching for his left knee/leg.
After spending some time on the ground, Guerendo was assisted on to the cart by trainers before heading to the locker room.
The 49ers have had to rely on Guerendo with hefty injuries to their running back room, as Christian McCaffrey battled injuries all season while Jordan Mason also carried some of the load previously.
Now, San Francisco will have to rely on Patrick Taylor and Israel Abanikanda the rest of the way. Fullback Kyle Juszcyk also could be in line for more touches.
It's a 49ers team that is also without quarterback Brock Purdy due to an elbow injury. San Francisco was forced to start former Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs in Week 18.
Guerendo finishes the season with 415 yards on 82 carries and four touchdowns.
The 49ers lead the Cardinals 3-0 in the early parts of the first half.