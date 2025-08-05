49ers Release Former Cardinals WR
ARIZONA -- That didn't last long.
The San Francisco 49ers have released former Arizona Cardinals WR Andy Isabella, per the team.
Isabella recently signed with San Francisco back on July 31. He reportedly suffered a lower body injury during 49ers training camp. He could find an injury settlement with San Francisco.
To replace Isabella, the 49ers re-signed Equanimeous St. Brown - who they cut in order to bring Isabella on. He's on a one-year deal.
The 49ers have had some serious lack of luck when it's come to their receiver health, as all of Brandon Aiyuk, Ricky Pearsall, Jacob Cowing and Jauan Jennings are either currently dealing with injuries or are on PUP - with Isabella being the latest before being released.
San Francisco also signed former Cardinals wideout Robbie Chosen recently.
Isbella famously was drafted by Arizona as a second-round pick in 2019, being selected ahead of Terry McLaurin and DK Metcalf.
The Cardinals failed to see Isabella live up to the hype coming out of UMass, playing in just 39 games in three years for the franchise. He hauled in 33 receptions for 447 yards and three touchdowns.
Former general manager Steve Keim - who is connected forever to Isabella - wasn't shy about his departure when Isabella was released.
“I think he just needed a fresh start,” Keim previously said. “We thought he was a tremendous slot-type that could create separation with exceptional speed and quickness that just really never got his niche here.
“Not to his defense, but we have had some good receivers with (Larry Fitzgerald) and (DeAndre Hopkins) and now Hollywood (Brown) and some of these other players that have been on this roster. So it’s been hard to crack the lineup for him. But no excuses — bottom line is we needed a little bit more production out of him and we wish him luck in Baltimore.
"To me, it just reminds you and the scouting department and our coaching evaluations to make sure that we concentrate on guys who can actually play on Sundays and not just run fast (40-yard dashes) and run quick (three-cone drills).”
Isabella also made appearances with the Baltimore Ravens, (2022), Buffalo Bills (2023) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2024). He also played for the UFL's St. Louis Battlehawks.
He hasn't appeared in an NFL game since 2023.
Now, Isabella again finds himself in free agency searching for another opportunity.