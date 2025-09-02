Simulation Predicts Shocking Arizona Cardinals Outcome
The Arizona Cardinals enter the 2025 season with high hopes of making the playoffs. It's been long enough — now is the time for them to strike.
With a tough (but recently-weakened) NFC West division in front of them, the Cardinals have the added talent and overall depth that allows them to compete among some of the NFL's best.
And according to the computers, Arizona might surprise everyone in the coming season.
In a recent article by ESPN's Seth Walder, a simulation was run, predicting the outcome of the 2025 NFL season.
Much surprise was to be had at some of the wild simulated outcomes, but the Cardinals served as one of the biggest shocks of the simulation.
Arizona Cardinals Projected Playoff Win by Simulation
According to the simulation, the Cardinals went just 9-8 for the regular season. A disappointing record, yes, but with a twist.
In said simulation, Arizona took home its first playoff victory since the 2015 season. Here's what Walder had to say about the surprise outcome:
"With all the surprise NFC playoff misses, spots were available. And the Cardinals were one of the upstarts that took advantage.
"Arizona had a good, but not great, 9-8 season in which quarterback Kyler Murray played quite well, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. took a small step forward and the defense was mediocre. That was enough for a wild-card berth, and the Cardinals made some postseason noise.
"Arizona routed the NFC South champion Falcons 35-14. Playoff Josh Sweat sacked Michael Penix Jr. multiple times, while Murray threw two touchdown passes to Zay Jones. But the Cardinals didn't carry that momentum into their divisional round matchup with the Vikings, losing 28-22 when their attempted game-winning drive stalled out in the final minute," Walder wrote.
If Murray and Harrison do play well, this simulation may be spot-on. Much will hinge on that very offensive duo in the coming weeks.
But if the defense is lackluster, there's likely something seriously wrong. Perhaps an injury.
The Cardinals did almost all of their offseason work to improve their defense, and standout defensive coordinator Nick Rallis isn't going anyhwere.
If Arizona's defense is bit by the injury bug, it might be understandable to see them return to or below the middle of the pack.
But if everyone executes up to the level they're capable of, the Cardinals' defense could be one of the sneaky top 10 groups in the NFL. They'll likely have to lean on that defense if they want to reach the playoffs.