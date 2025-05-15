Social Media Reacts to Cardinals Schedule Reveal
The long wait is over.
On Wednesday, the Arizona Cardinals (as well as the rest of the NFL) revealed their 2025 schedule to the world, to varying reactions from the internet.
The Cardinals will begin their schedule on the road against the New Orleans Saints, but have an on-paper easy start to their journey. They'll receive a week-eight bye, and will get two primetime games — coming week four against the Seahawks on Thursday night, and week nine against the Cowboys on Monday night.
More info on the Cardinals' full schedule release
Arizona opted to deliver a different format of schedule reveal this year, with one of the more unique presentations across the league. Linebacker (and rapper) Mack Wilson Sr. (also known as Rocketship) put the schedule reveal into rap form, much to the amusement of X/Twitter.
Even fans of other teams or heated rivals took notice of Wilson's masterpiece.
But with regard to the actual schedule X/Twitter streets were, as always, divided. Many fans exhibited a great deal of faith in their team.
Arizona's schedule certainly comes with its fair share of tough opponents, but also offers several winnable games. Nothing is ever quite certain in the NFL with regard to outcomes, but fans across social media tried their hands at it — with varying levels of optimism.
Meanwhile, other members of the Bird Gang had more conservative outlooks on the upcoming 2025 schedule:
Regardless, the Cardinals will have a tough-fought 17-game slate ahead of them. While a 10-plus-win season is certainly on the table, it can't be taken for granted. The Cardinals have done enough work in the offseason to warrant some good faith, but it will ultimately come down to execution, as always.
Arizona will have to contend in a tough NFC West, and will likely be unable to sneak into the playoffs without double-digit wins in a competitive overall conference.
There's little room left for a letdown of a 2025 season. The Cardinals and their fans know this year's schedule is one they'll have to scrape more than last season's eight wins out of.