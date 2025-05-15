What Primetime Games Do Cardinals Have in 2025?
The Arizona Cardinals' 2025 schedule is now here, and the organization will see a minimum of two primetime games next season.
After nearly making the playoffs in 2024, the Cardinals retooled their roster in major fashion - specifically on the defensive side of the ball - and hope to get themselves over the hump of the postseason in the third year of the Jonathan Gannon/Monti Ossenfort era.
There's plenty of hope around the Valley, and that's apparently reflected from league offices after placing the Cardinals in two different primetime slots:
Week 4: Thursday Night Football vs Seattle Seahawks
Fresh off a road test from the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3, the Cardinals have a short turnaround before hosting the Seahawks four days later.
This is the first Thursday night game the Cardinals will have played since 2022 - but one statistic does stand out against Seattle in this slot: Arizona is 0-3 against the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football.
We'll see if massive changes to Seattle (Sam Darnold for Geno Smith and Cooper Kupp for DK Metcalf) will have gelled by this point in the year.
Week 9: Monday Night Football vs Dallas Cowboys
Over a month later, the Cardinals pack their bags and head to Dallas to take on the Cowboys, who themselves are appearing in eight primetime games counting holidays.
Arizona won their lone Monday Night Football contest last year against the Los Angeles Chargers in a game that famously simulcasted on ESPN+.
Kyler Murray is 9-0 all-time during his football career at AT&T Stadium while the Cardinals have won their last three meetings against the Cowboys.
Other Possibilities
The Cardinals' final two games against the Cincinnati Bengals (Week 17) and Los Angeles Rams (Week 18) are eligible to be flexed pending the importance of either game.
One or both matchups could be placed in a primetime slot, like we saw last season when Rams/Cardinals in Week 17 was moved to Saturday night.
As of now, both Thursday Night Football and Monday Night Football should be fun for the Cardinals as they aim to grind their way back into the postseason for the first time since 2021.