Son of Arizona Cardinals Legend Projects to Join Notre Dame
The son of Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald is set to make his official commitment next month, and it appears that he has made his decision.
Devin Fitzgerald, a wide receiver at Brophy College Preparatory in Phoenix, has his announcement date set for July 5th with UCLA, Clemson and Stanford hot on the trail for his commitment.
Arizona State had also made a strong push to keep the hometown kid in the area.
However, all signs are pointing to a move to South Bend, Indiana.
Devin Fitzgerald Projected to Commit to Notre Dame
On3's Steve Wiltfong is logging his prediction for Fitzgerald to commit to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, whom Fitz is fresh off an official visit with. Wiltfong is placing his confidence level at 60% for the decision.
The visit went very well, enough so that Fitzgerald canceled his upcoming visit with North Carolina -- a program once considered to be a major contender to land his commitment.
As is the case with most major recruiting outlets, Fitzgerald has had varying ratings as far as stars go. Rivals has him placed as a four-star recruit. 247, On3, and ESPN have him as a three-star. Fitzgerald is considered to be a consensus top-10 recruit in the state.
The Fighting Irish currently hold the nation's fourth highest-ranked recruiting class per 247 with 16 hard commits. Fitzgerald would be the third wide receiver commit for the class along with Bubba Frazier and Dyland Faison.
Another interesting factoid is that Fitzgerald wouldn't be the only commit for the 2026 class with NFL roots.
Linebacker Thomas Davis jr, a four-star recruit from North Carolina, committed to Notre Dame last November. He is the son of Thomas Davis Sr, who played 16 pro seasons, including 14 with the Carolina Panthers.
ND is also pursuing the son of former Green Bay Packers tight end Jermichael Finley, Kaydon. Another wide receiver, Finley is making his commitment official on July fourth with Texas and Texas A&M among his other finalists.
A potential roster with multiple sons of ex-NFL players would be quite newsworthy, especially for a program coming off a trip to the national title game.
Although it would be a major, and seemingly inevitable, bummer to see Fitzgerald's son leave the state to play college football elsewhere, it will still be plenty fun to watch him take his next steps toward following in his dad's footsteps.
And who knows, maybe his future will bring him back to the desert to suit up for his dad's old team...
We can only hope and dream.