Speculation High on Brandon Aiyuk Leaving NFC West
ARIZONA -- It's been a roller coaster of up and down reports regarding San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk in recent months and if he'll leave the NFC West.
Perhaps we're nearing an end.
Speculation has again picked up on Aiyuk's potential departure from San Francisco today - and after a handful of notable Twitter/X users suggested Aiyuk could be traded as soon as tonight, NFL insiders Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero are reporting the following on NFL.com:
"Contract talks remain stalled and it seems more likely that Aiyuk will be traded than work out an extension with San Francisco, NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported Monday. Multiple teams are in play for the ascending receiver, but a deal is not in place at this time, per Garafolo and Pelissero.
"Multiple unspecified teams have been granted permission to speak with Aiyuk's agent with regard to hammering out a contract extension, should a trade precede it. At this point, though, there is no deal in place with the Steelers or anyone else, regardless of reports that have circulated around the internet, according to Garafolo and Pelissero.
"A trade would be ideal for Aiyuk, who is all but guaranteed to make more money elsewhere than with the 49ers."
That is music to the ears of fans for the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks - who have seen Aiyuk help the 49ers dominate the division in recent memory.
Reports are sure to continue swirling - though it appears recent rumors may finally be pointing to the end of the light of an offseason-long saga in the NFC West.