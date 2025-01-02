Star Sends Message to Cardinals GM: Pay Trey McBride
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride is in line for a massive contract extension this coming offseason.
After the dust settles on his third season in the NFL, McBride and his agent will have some work in order to ensure one of the league's best tight ends is financially handled as such while the Cardinals look to keep one of the game's rising stars in the desert.
Star safety Budda Baker sent a message to general manager Monti Ossenfort today: Pay the man.
"He's always been that guy who can catch the rock, to block, to do everything that is necessary for a tight end to be great in this league," said Baker.
"I knew he was going to be great his rookie year, and now that he's here, made his first Pro Bowl, he was in the hot tub when I saw him. Just had to shake his hand and say congratulations. He's earned it. I think he's one of the best tight ends in this league and he's going to continue to get better.
"Monti [Ossenfort]'s got to make him the highest paid."
Baker should know a thing or two about contract negotiations - as he himself just secured a three-year, $54 million extension with Arizona to remain in the desert for the foreseeable future.
When asked if he had any advice for McBride on the upcoming contract talks, Baker said the following:
"I've talked to him a little bit. As I say to you guys, that's how I truly feel and that's what I told him: Just let your play on the field/on the film speak for itself. You know your worth, you know what you mean to the team. Just hone in to what you want and end of the day, that's what you want. You earned it, and I know you're going to continue to get better. You're not going to slide off any type of way. So just continue to take it one day at a time, continue to work and everything else will take care of itself."
McBride enters Week 18 with 104 receptions for 1,081 yards and three total touchdowns, which led him to his first Pro Bowl nod in 2024.
The first of many, surely, though we'll see if McBride's pockets are any heavier next time around.