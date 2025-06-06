Surprise Starters? 3 Cardinals to Watch on Defense
We are months away from knowing the week one starting lineup for the 2025 Arizona Cardinals.
The defense in particular made several notable moves to each level of the unit from the defensive line to the linebackers and back to the secondary. It should and likely will lead to a vastly different lineup than what we saw a year ago.
And that's not a bad thing whatsoever.
Arizona's defense overachieved last season in spite of injuries and a lack of household names thanks to terrific coaching from Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis - but things are changing for the better now with so many proven veterans and exciting rookies coming in to continue building the nucleus of this team.
With several stud starters back in the fold, we should see a much improved and much more consistent defense this season.
New competition means new position battles that will lead to changes throughout the lineup. The starting 11 we could see in week one could change within a few weeks and potentially look unrecognizable by the end of the season. That could be a very good thing, and it's what I am taking a look at here.
Based on a way-too-early projection for the Cardinals starting 11 on defense, I am looking at three potential starters who could see their spots taken away by their primary backups at any point during the season.
Edge rusher
Projected starter: Baron Browning
Watch out for: BJ Ojulari
Many believe Ojulari will be the opening season starter at edge rusher opposite Josh Sweat, and I don't blame them, nor do I see any reason why that couldn't be the case. My holdback is almost entirely due to an uncertain time frame regarding his recovery from a brutal knee injury a year ago.
Until we have specifics for a possible return date, I am pivoting to another player to be the week one starter.
I am currently a big fan of Browning and am all-in for a breakout season for the fifth-year pass rusher. Although he managed just two sacks for the Cards after being acquired at the league's trade deadline, he showed enough for the team to bring him back on a two-year extension.
I was on board with the deal and believe the team could benefit in the long run.
Browning is a player I believe will be a key to the Cardinals pass rushing rotation, but Ojulari possesses upside waiting to be tapped into. If he can get back to 100% at any point during the season, it wouldn't be the least bit surprising to see him usurp Browning or whoever else may be starting ahead of him and seize their role.
Interior defensive line
Projected starter: Dalvin Tomlinson
Watch out for: Walter Nolen
If the Cardinals didn't invest so much capital into their defensive line during free agency then we wouldn't even have Nolen on this list -- he'd be penned in as a starter. However, that was not the case and the team signed veterans Calais Campbell and Dalvin Tomlinson to beef up a depleted unit.
The latter of those two will need to keep an eye out of the rookie first rounder.
Tomlinson has had a long, successful career in the pros, accumulating 342 tackles and 19 sacks with three different teams across eight seasons. He has been a consistent anchor for his team's run defense at every stop and will be asked to do so once again with AZ.
However, Tomlinson has limitations as a pass rusher with a career high of 3.5, which he managed in consecutive seasons with the Giants in 2019 and 2020. And that's an area where Nolen showed dramatic growth as a junior.
Nolen already presents himself as an upgrade for pass rushing and sack production, and if he continues to anchor as a run defender then we could see him overtake Tomlinson on the depth chart.
Cornerback
Projected starters: Max Melton, Starling Thomas V
Watch out for: Will Johnson
I'm not sure how the starting rotation at cornerback will look for the Cardinals and it is entirely possible, perhaps even likely, that Johnson will be a week one starter at one of the two starting corner spots.
However, there are a few things playing against him, which is why I have him as a backup for the moment.
For starters, Johnson missed a chunk of last season due to injury and if it lingers into 2025 then it would be in the team's best interest to bring him along slowly. There's also the long term concerns regarding his knee, but that hasn't seemed to be an issue as of yet. And then of course you have the fact that he's a rookie, which means Arizona could favor its veterans at least to open the season and allow Johnson to earn his way onto the field.
Johnson still has a terrific chance to start out the gate and it wouldn't be the least bit surprising. I believe in the Michigan product to eventually become the Cardinals' ace cornerback -- sooner rather than later, too.
As good as Melton and Thomas are, and believe me I am a big fan, neither of them stack up to Johnson. I'm not sure who would be replaced, but they both need to prepare for a strong effort from Johnson.