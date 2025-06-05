REPORT: Lions Sign Former Cardinals Starter
The Detroit Lions have signed Arizona Cardinals OL Trystan Colon, per reports.
From NFL insider Mike Garafolo on X:
"The #Lions are signing veteran OL Trystan Colon to a one-year deal, source says. The former #Ravens and #AZCardinals guard/center, who started seven games for Arizona last season, joins Detroit after the retirement of Frank Ragnow."
Financial terms of the deal are not known.
Cardinals Lose Trystan Colon
Colon rotated with rookie guard Isaiah Adams in replacement of Will Hernandez throughout 2024, who suffered a season-ending knee injury.
Colon earned an overall grade of 71 from Pro Football Focus in 2024, which ranked 29th among guards in the league. In 386 snaps he allowed no sacks.
Could Colon be in line for more starts in Detroit?
Lions on SI's Christian Booher says two other players were previously taking first-team reps through organized activities.
"Detroit is looking to replace Ragnow, a four-time Pro Bowl center who announced his retirement from the NFL Monday after seven seasons. Currently, the team has two leading options at the position in veteran Graham Glasgow and 2025 second-round pick Tate Ratledge," said Booher.
"Both Glasgow and Ratledge have been taking first-team reps throughout organized team activities."
Colon's NFL Journey
Colon first entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Baltimore Ravens in 2020, where he stayed for a few years before joining the New York Jets briefly in 2023.
The Cardinals claimed Colon off waivers when he was released after final roster cuts, ultimately playing two seasons with Arizona.
Across those two years, Colon played in 31 games with 11 starts. He was a brief special teams contributor during his time in the desert, playing 14% and 18% of snaps on that side of the ball.
Now, he finds himself in Detroit with potential to again fill in if needed due to injury.
It's a nice pick up for Detroit, as Colon provides a depth piece with some starting experience.
Where Cardinals OL Room Sits
The Cardinals saw Will Hernandez hit free agency and they've yet to either re-sign him or bring in another veteran.
Arizona could be waiting for Hernandez to pass a physical before bringing him back, though Adams started five games last season and the coaching staff does appear to like him.
The Cardinals also drafted sixth-round pick Hayden Conner this offseason, who performed well for Texas during the College Football Playoffs.
The right guard spot will be something to monitor for Arizona fans moving into the depths of summer ahead of training camp.