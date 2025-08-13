Will Hernandez Speaks on Return to Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals have a fan and locker room favorite back, but how close is he to returning to action?
The answer might be sooner than you think, as Will Hernandez is working tirelessly to get back on the field and contribute for a franchise and fan base special to him.
He signed later than most free agents, but there was never a doubt in his mind he would have picked another team over the Cardinals. Arizona has become his home — a place where he feels appreciated.
Arizona Cardinals OL Updates Comeback
“What we built here the last couple of years, it isn’t just something you get up and leave,” Hernandez said.
Hernandez has been a leader on and off the field for the Cardinals throughout his three-year career in Arizona, something he doesn’t take lightly. He takes pride in his role and will do anything to help the Cardinals get back to the top of the NFC West.
For now, Hernandez is on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list after suffering an ACL tear in Week 5 last season. The recovery process hasn’t been easy, but Hernandez told reporters he’s “surprised” people with how fast it has progressed.
He mentioned his return will occur “in a matter of time” and once he’s back, he’ll be competing for a starting guard spot. Isaiah Adams and Evan Brown are the starters for now, but don’t be surprised if Hernandez works his way back onto the first team.
Hernandez understands the road has been bumpy, but the veteran guard believes he can take away something from his experience with surgery and recovery.
“But I had never really been tested, if I’m being honest. I’ve never had surgery for anything,” Hernandez said. “This was a chance to prove to myself everything I’ve always talked about.”
With a chance to prove himself right and any doubters wrong, Hernandez is committed to putting in as much work as possible, with the ultimate goal of being as productive as possible for Arizona.
“The way I see it, it’s up to me,” Hernandez said. “I understand nothing in this league is given. … The way things are now can be completely different later on. Me knowing it’s really up to me, not anyone else, is what keeps me calm.”
With a starting spot in his sights, Hernandez knows the opportunity is there, but he’ll have to keep working to get where he wants to be. That doesn’t mean direct competition will change his approach, as Hernandez’s role as a great teammate won’t waver even if he’s battling for a spot on the first line.
“The coolest thing about this experience is I was able to confirm what I always preach to the guys,” Hernandez said. “I was always the guy — whoop and holler, try to motivate guys on the side, get in their ear, get the negativity out of them, try and have them see the bigger picture.”
With his leadership in the locker room and an impressive work ethic driving his recovery, Will Hernandez is an important piece for the Cardinals to have back. For him, it was always Arizona or bust — and he’s committed to delivering for his teammates and fans in his comeback 2025 season.