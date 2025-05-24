Three Veteran Cornerbacks Cardinals Could Sign
The Arizona Cardinals are in need of some cornerback depth after losing Sean Murphy-Bunting for the season following his placement on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) List.
CBS Sports writer Jeff Kerr suggests the Cardinals could sign a number of veterans, including top free agent cornerback Rasul Douglas, who played for the Buffalo Bills last season.
"A veteran who's been with several teams around the league, Douglas is one of the underrated cover corners in the NFL. Last year was a weird year for Douglas, as opposing quarterbacks targeting him had a 90.6 passer rating -- a year in which Douglas had zero interceptions in 15 games," Kerr wrote.
"Douglas has allowed just a 58.2 passer rating in coverage over the last four seasons, with 14 interceptions. He's a strong veteran for any roster at this stage of his career. Douglas is 30-years-old, which may be why teams are reluctant to sign him."
Another player Kerr mentions is Cincinnati Bengals veteran Mike Hilton, who is entering his 10th season in the NFL.
"Another veteran cornerback that's on the north side of 30 (age 31), Hilton had a down year in coverage last year (86.0 passer rating allowed when targeted). Opposing quarterbacks targeting Hilton last season completed 74.6% of their passes when he was the primary defender," Kerr wrote.
"Hilton is still one of the better slot corners in the NFL (and arguably the best since 2020). He could find a team closer to training camp."
A younger option the Cardinals could explore is Asante Samuel Jr., who played his first four NFL seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.
"The son of former All-Pro cornerback Asante Samuel, Samuel Jr. didn't allow a touchdown pass nor had an interception in the four games he played last season. Samuel had "stinger symptoms" that kept him out last year, which was revealed to be a neck injury. He still has yet to land with a team, although Samuel Jr. has visited with the Dolphins and Saints," Kerr wrote.
"A solid defender in coverage, has a career passer rating of 70.8 allowed in coverage as the primary defender. If the injuries are past Samuel Jr., he could start for whatever team he signs with in 2025. Samuel Jr., is still just 25 years old, so he has a lot of football left in him."
Any of these options would help the Cardinals get better in the secondary, so they should explore these routes going into the summer.