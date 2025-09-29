Vegas Believes Cardinals Will Destroy Titans in Week 5
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have lost two weeks in a row and are battling injuries from top to bottom of the roster.
And they're still somehow massive favorites in Week 5.
The mantra of, "it could always be worse" remains true looking across the NFL landscape - more specifically when it comes to their next opponents in the Tennessee Titans, who are 0-4 and recently were blown out by the Houston Texans in 26-0 fashion.
Vegas has the Cardinals as 9.5 favorites, tied for the largest spread next week (as of now, odds can always change). The Detroit Lions are also 9.5-point favorites next week.
Cardinals Massive Favorites Over Titans
The Titans are struggling and are heavily rumored to be close to firing head coach Brian Callahan sooner rather than later.
After being shutout in Week 4, No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward didn't hold back on his team.
"If we keeping it a buck right now, we're ass," said Ward.
"We're 0-4. At this point, we have nothing to lose. We've dropped a quarter of our f---ing games and have yet to do anything. We have to lock, especially myself. In all three phases, we have to play together and have not done it this year yet."
Perhaps Arizona can be the final nail in the coffin for Callahan, who finds himself directly on the hot seat after being, for lack of better words, embarrassed.
"It's the latest embarrassment for Callahan, who showed a fundamental misunderstanding of the rulebook in Week 1 when not challenging a catch after receiver Elic Ayomanor got one foot and an elbow down before going out of bounds," wrote Mike Florio.
"Last Sunday, Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. said the Titans didn't seem to be ready to play during pregame introductions. Most recently, Callahan relinquished play-calling duties to quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree."
Dating back to Week 13, the Titans have now lost ten consecutive games.
Cardinals Hope to Rebound
Arizona hopes to rebound after a slow start in a year where heavy playoff expectations were on the team.
"No one has their head down. Everyone believes we can win. We're not doing enough in all three phases to win these games, and that's very clear," coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters after their loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football.
"... We just haven't put it together like I think we're capable of putting it together. Those are just words. It's my job to make sure that we put it together, so that's what we'll be working on.”
Quite the opportunity is ahead of them to do just that.