Where Cardinals WR Stands in Rookie Rankings

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have seen an overall productive start from Marvin Harrison Jr., the league's No. 4 overall pick who arrived to the desert with expectations to transform the team's offense almost overnight.
Through five games, Harrison has collected 17 receptions for 279 yards and four touchdowns despite two notable games where he and quarterback Kyler Murray couldn't quite connect on the same page.
There's plenty of rookie firepower making noise across the league - where does Harrison slot among them?
According to ESPN, Harrison has the No. 4 spot in their updated rookie rankings behind Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers and Brock Bowers.
"Harrison has lived up to the hype he received when coming out of Ohio State as a generational wide receiver. Following a slow start in Week 1 (one catch for 4 yards), Harrison ripped off a string of impressive games with four touchdowns and 275 yards," wrote ESPN.
"He's averaging 19.6 yards per catch and is just getting warmed up. As the Cardinals' offense gels, Harrison's numbers will continue to improve. He's the team's best deep threat and a true WR1, coming up with a clutch catch in Week 5 to help put away the 49ers."
Harrison's spot is likely fair - Daniels himself is an MVP candidate at this point in time thanks to his stellar play while Nabers and Bowers are both utilized far more than Harrison.
Harrison has made some splash plays through the season, though none may have been bigger than his fourth down reception to help secure a win over the 49ers on Sunday.
“[Offensive Coordinator] Drew [Petzing] called a great play and it's on me to buy enough time to be able to just give Marv a chance and put the ball where I want to. Obviously he does the rest and makes the play. So, it was a good job on everybody's part, executing," said Murray.
Harrison could be considered hot and cold - though it's clear that generational talent has flashed early on in Arizona.
