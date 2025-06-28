Arizona Cardinals safety predicts big season for Kyler Murray in 2025
It's been a decade since the Arizona Cardinals last won the NFC West. Shoot, since drafting quarterback Kyler Murray back in 2019, they have only reached the playoffs once, losing to their rival, the Los Angeles Rams, in the Wild Card round.
Needless to say, things have been dire in the desert.
The Cardinals are hopeful to turn things around here in 2025. They went heavy on the offensive side of the ball a year ago, and this offseason, they focused primarily on defense.
It takes a team to be successful in this league, so it will be up to the entire locker room to have the same ideology if they hope to make it over .500 and reach the playoffs.
While this game is a team one, much of the pressure lies on the shoulders of the starting quarterback. For the Cardinals, that means Murray. Murray has seen some accolades over his six years in the league, but is still chasing a single playoff win.
There are greater expectations placed upon him this year, now a few years removed from his ACL injury, and he will be expected to help elevate and lead this team back into the conversation of the NFL.
Murray has been putting in work this offseason, and according to his fellow teammate, safety Budda Baker, he has "been in his bag".
“He’s kind of been in his bag this whole offseason, doing no-look throws and having a great offseason training camp. K1, he’s going to run a little bit more," said Baker. "A little outside the pocket, inside the pocket throws. He’s going to kind of do it all, and he’s going to get all his guys the rock.”
It is good to hear that Murray seems like his old self. We could never really tell if Murray was 100% after his ACL injury back in 2022, but one thing was for sure... he wasn't running the ball as much.
A large part of Murray's game comes from his legs. Part out of necessity due to his height disadvantage, and part due to how lethal he his once outside the pocket.
If Murray can regain his footing as one of the game's better dual-threat quarterbacks, then we could be in for a special season. Especially considering the already strong run game led by James Conner and the expected leap from Trey Benson in his second year.
Add in pass catchers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride, and the makings are there for the Cards' offense to shock some people here in 2025. Hopefully, Baker is right. Murray becoming who we thought he would be would be an excellent sign for the future of the franchise as they continue to try and build towards a Super Bowl contender.
