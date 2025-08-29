Winners, Losers from Arizona Cardinals Roster Cuts
The Arizona Cardinals' roster is (temporarily) set. After a brutal day of cut-downs, the Cardinals have at least an idea of who will be taking them through the regular season, for better or for worse.
In terms of surprises, there weren't many, other than a couple of obvious ones. Arizona's roster will be as good as they are able to execute.
In a recent article, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox took a look at each NFL team's biggest winners and losers following cut-down day.
Arizona Cardinals' Biggest Cut-Day Winner, Loser Revealed
According to Knox, head coach Jonathan Gannon is Arizona's biggest winner.
"The Arizona Cardinals are hoping that with a fully healthy Kyler Murray under center, their offense can make a jump in 2025. They should also be hoping that Jonathan Gannon finally fields the sort of high-end defense he oversaw as the Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator before coming to Arizona.
"Fortunately, the Cardinals' initial 53-player depth chart is far more impressive, defensively, than it was in either of the past two seasons. With new additions like Dalvin Tomlinson, Calais Campbell, Josh Sweat and Will Johnson set to contribute early in the season, Gannon's defense will have a chance at a hot start," Knox wrote.
Certainly, Gannon (and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis) will have a wealth of talent available to their defense for the first time since the new regime took over.
They still have to prove they can execute, but on paper, Arizona's defense looks like a scary group.
Knox's biggest loser? Walter Nolen III
"While Gannon should enjoy an improved pass rush this season, he won't get early contributions from rookie first-round pick Walter Nolen III.
"The Mississippi product, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, was placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list just before Tuesday's cuts deadline. He'll now have to miss at least the first four games of the season, which could place him firmly behind Arizona's other edge-rushing additions," Knox wrote.
It was certainly a disappointment to see a Cardinals' first-round DL once again miss the beginning of the season. Perhaps this is their way of making sure Nolen doesn't suffer a similar fate to Darius Robinson in 2024.
But, once again, Arizona will have to wait to see their first-round pick in action. It may be a blessing in disguise, if he's able to come back healthy and bring a boost to an already-deep group of DL, however.