3 Cardinals Lineup Decisions I'd Make If I Were Mike LaFleur in Week 1

We're one week out from the Arizona Cardinals beginning their regular season slate, and the time to make some crucial roster decisions for Week 1 is rapidly approaching.

The Cardinals likely have a good idea of what their lineup and rotation will look like against the Los Angeles Chargers to start the season. There's some tough calls — but here's what I would do if I were head coach Mike LaFleur:

1. Start Tyler Allgeier + Monitor Jeremiyah Love's Workload

Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) practices during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on July 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jeremiyah Love exited his only preseason action with a high ankle sprain, and reports indicate he's a true 50/50 toss-up for Week 1. Love will have just a couple days shy of a full month to recover before SoFi Stadium awaits.

Love is a supremely talented player that fans (and the Cardinals) want to see as much as possible. That's understandable. However, tossing Love back into the mix with a heavy workload isn't the wisest of moves.

That's with the Cardinals having a strong alternative in Tyler Allgeier/Bam Knight and an offense under LaFleur that should be balanced in its approach.

The season is not won or lost in one week — especially a season opener. If Love does play, he should be on a snap count to help his transition back to the playing field.

2. Start Jack Gibbens Over Cody Simon

Jul 23, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jack Gibbens (50) during training camp at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of few Cardinals position battles that ensued over the summer appeared at inside linebacker, where Jack Gibbens and Cody Simon competed for the second inside linebacker job next to Mack Wilson Sr.

Simon had an early grasp on the job — taking majority of first-team reps — before Gibbens made a strong push towards the end of preseason.

It's likely the Cardinals will deploy both depending on the down and distance, though Gibbens' profile as an athletic body who can defend the pass would give Arizona a better option against a quarterback such as Justin Herbert, who has the arm to make any throw across the field.

Simon should be involved in obvious run situations — though Gibbens projects as the better fit next to Wilson.

3. Dante Stills Starts Over Darius Robinson

Nov 9, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Dante Stills (55) looks on during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Robinson carries first-round pedigree but has yet to produce to those expectations.

Time is running out for Robinson's window to be a starter for this Cardinals defense. Arizona loves what they've seen out of Walter Nolen while the combo of Roy Lopez and Andrew Billings as run-stuffers should bode well in the trenches.

Truth be told, the Cardinals deploy practically everybody in the DL room on game days, so the "starter" label really doesn't mean much. That said, Arizona should undoubtedly hand more snaps to Dante Stills over Robinson.

Stills isn't talked about enough — he's consistent, but not flashy. Stills raises the floor of Arizona's defensive line room and could perhaps produce more if allowed. On the other side of the coin, Robinson truly needs to prove himself entering a pivotal third season.

Robinson should and will still get significant snaps. However, making the former top pick earn starting duties isn't such a bad idea here.