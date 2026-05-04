3 Arizona Cardinals Trade Candidates Everyone Sees Coming

The Arizona Cardinals move into the next phase of the offseason with most of their roster tweaking already behind them after events such as free agency and the draft.

However, the possibility of a trade still lingers, and there's a few candidates who could make sense after the last few months:

1. RB Trey Benson

Benson is probably the most obvious trade candidate on the Cardinals after what transpired the last few months.

Dealing with injuries and just simple inconsistent play, the Florida State product saw James Conner's contract restructured and Tyler Allgeier signed in free agency before Arizona spent the third overall pick on Jeremiyah Love.

Now, Benson is RB4 on the depth chart and could be fighting for a roster spot with fellow running back Bam Knight, who has more special teams prowess than Benson.

Of course injuries could change this dynamic, though the former Day 2 pick could be available for pennies on the dollar if the Cardinals were interested in getting something from Benson rather than cutting him.

2. OLB Baron Browning/Zaven Collins

I lumped these guys together because either one could be made available based off how Arizona feels about their edge room.

They obviously felt great enough about it to not touch it over the course of free agency or the draft, and though Browning/Collins are fine in their own respects, perhaps a fully healthy BJ Ojulari and second-year Jordan Burch could entice the Cardinals to open more snaps for either player.

Browning is a fine rotational pass rusher that sort of is what he is at this point in his career. Collins is a solid run support OLB but hasn't shown he can get to the quarterback at incredibly high levels.

However you slice it, either could become expendable if the Cardinals are confident in Burch's development or Ojulari's health.

3. QB Jacoby Brissett

Welcome to the fun part of the program!

Brissett's been demanding a pay raise if he'll expectedly be the starter in 2026 and the Cardinals appear to be willing to play ball.

However, does the presence of veteran free agent signing Gardner Minshew and third-round pick Carson Beck change any of that?

In a year where Brissett is obviously the Week 1 starter but the Cardinals don't quite need him, Arizona finds themselves in a weird area.

One NFL GM believes Brissett will be traded ahead of the regular season. If those contract demands carry over into training camp/preseason, Arizona just might get rid of the situation before it becomes a headache.

This isn't the preferred route, but if Brissett really wants to make noise about his contract, the Cardinals could do it.