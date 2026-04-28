NFL GM Believes Cardinals Will Trade QB This Year

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals made a bit of a surprising pick in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and that could have some ramifications down the road.

Carson Beck's selection from the Cardinals could mean a few things. The former Georgia-turned-Miami passer now arrives to the desert with potential of moving into a starting role at some point this season.

While that could come in the likes of eventually overtaking a bad roster struggling at the end of the year or simply out-performing Brissett in training camp, there could be another path for Beck finding the field in 2026.

One NFL GM told Jason La Confora he believes Brissett will be off the roster by the trade deadline.

“They’ll move Brissett by the deadline,” one GM said. “Watch.”

What Future Could Hold For Cardinals, Jacoby Brissett and Carson Beck

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) rolls out against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Brissett, in the final year of his deal in Arizona, is currently not attending voluntary team activities in hopes of gaining a new contract.

“We have had good dialogue. Both Mike and I have had good dialogue with Jacoby," Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort said this past week. "Obviously, this is the voluntary portion of everything. We'll continue to have conversations with Jacoby, but things are in a good spot.”

Beck started 43 games during his college career and was considered to be one of the more "pro ready" passers in the class thanks to his experience. Beck fits the mold of an NFL quarterback in terms of size (6-4 frame) and ability to manage a game from the pocket.

While the upside may not be as high as others, Beck's profile does bode well to potentially enter action if needed.

That doesn't sound like something Ossenfort wants to happen, at least right away.

"We just announced his name about a half hour ago, so we just want to get him in the building here and show him where the cafeteria is, and the locker room is and get him fitted for his gear, and then we'll go from there," Ossenfort said after Day 2.

"We're excited to add the great competition in that room, and we'll see how it shakes out."

It still feels like Brissett is the front-runner in the room, though a trade might not be entirely out of the question if either the Cardinals or Brissett are simply bad through the opening seven or eight weeks of the season.