3 Bold Predictions For Cardinals NFL Draft

The Arizona Cardinals have plenty of opportunity to make noise when they're on the clock — but will they?

Picks such as Jeremiyah Love or even Francis Mauigoa feel.... safe. And sometimes safe just doesn't cut it.

With Monti Ossenfort feeling some of the heat to make good on this draft, here's three bold predictions for Arizona's draft.

1. The Cardinals Do Trade Down... For Rueben Bain Jr.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Cardinals' third overall pick has plenty of smoke and mirrors around the team's true intentions. It's not quite a secret the team wants to trade down, but exactly where — and for who — remains the question.

While many are pegging Arizona to take an offensive tackle in the likes of Francis Mauigoa or Spencer Fano, they also need a pass rusher. And with Arvell Reese/David Bailey both likely off the board by this point, the Cardinals roll with a player who just might end up being better than both.

Bain, at Miami, was among college football's best in terms of disrupting offenses on a weekly basis and reaching the quarterback. Yet as a pro prospect there's plenty of concerns surrounding off-field issues and his historically short arm length for an edge rusher.

However, if Bain ends up dominating the league much like he did in college, we'll feel awfully silly for making a big deal about his short arms. The Cardinals need somebody to rush the passer opposite of Josh Sweat, and here they get arguably the best to do it in his class along with some extra draft capital.

Win/win.

2. Cardinals Do Trade Back Up... For Max Iheanachor

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Much of the noise on the Cardinals moving back into the first round surrounds Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, though Arizona (if they go edge first) may be better off securing the offensive line and eying the later rounds than mortgaging some future assets for a polarizing prospect such as Simpson.

Iheanachor has gained plenty of first round buzz and now it appears he might not be there for the Cardinals with their No. 34 overall pick. Arizona, looking to position themselves nicely for the future, would love to add the coveted Iheanachor, who New England is reportedly strongly eying late in the first.

The Cardinals, regardless of who is under center, who do well to have two bookend tackles with Paris Johnson Jr. and whoever on the opposite side. If they bypass Fano/Mauigoa earlier in the round, Arizona wheels and deals to further solidify their line of scrimmage for years to come.

3. Cardinals Do Draft QB... Just Not Ty Simpson

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (QB17) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

This feels particularly bold because, well, Simpson to Arizona is being projected by practically everybody, and the fit makes sense. The Cardinals have been in on Simpson since the early stages of the draft process and he's considered to be QB2 behind Fernando Mendoza.

Yet the Cardinals may not feel obliged to trade back into the first for a quarterback with their eyes potentially on 2027. With Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew's contracts expiring after this season, Arizona simply needs another presence in the room beyond 2026 – let alone a potential flyer at the position.

The Cardinals very well could see a player such as Garrett Nussmeier, Carson Beck or Drew Allar (all had Top 30 visits) arrive to the desert after the first two rounds — which would give them that coveted fresh presence in the room without taking them out of the mix for finding their next franchise quarterback elsewhere.