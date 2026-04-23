Every Player The Cardinals Met With Before The 2026 NFL Draft

Welcome to the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Arizona Cardinals have numerous opportunities through the three-day event to truly change the trajectory of the franchise with returning general manager Monti Ossenfort and first-time head coach Mike LaFleur leading the way.

Arizona enters Thursday night with picks in all seven rounds, none lower than the fourth selection to begin each and every one.

Case in point, the Cardinals are in premium position to add quality players to the roster this weekend.

Here's every player they've met with pre-draft (h/t AZ Jace on X):

Top 30 Visits (Alphabetical Order)

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Joey Aguilar (QB, Tennessee)

Drew Allar (QB, Penn State)

David Bailey (EDGE, Texas Tech)

Caleb Banks (DT, Florida)

Austin Barber (OT, Florida)

Chris Brazzell (WR, Tennessee)

Carson Beck (QB, Miami)

Caleb Douglas (WR, Texas Tech)

Max Iheanachor (OT, Arizona State)

Malachi Lawrence (EDGE, UCF)

Caleb Lomu (OT, Utah)

Jeremiyah Love (RB, Notre Dame)

Francis Mauigoa (OT, Miami)

Chris McClellan (DT, Missouri)

Cole Payton (QB, North Dakota St)

Kadyn Proctor (OT, Alabama)

Kaleb Proctor (DT, Southeastern Lousiana)

Arvell Reese (EDGE, Ohio State)

Ty Simpson (QB, Alabama)

Treydan Stukes (DB, Arizona)

Caleb Tiernan (OT, Northwestern)

Zavion Thomas (WR, LSU)

Reggie Virgil (WR, Texas Tech)

Aamil Wagner (OT, Notre Dame)

Top 30 visits don't quite mean these are the top thirty players the Cardinals are targeting, but more so NFL teams are only allowed to bring in 30 players outside of their local colleges (ASU for the Cardinals in example, which don't count towards the total) to their facility pre-draft to meet.

Some teams use these visits for a variety of different ways and reasons. For the Cardinals, they historically have used top picks on players they've brought into the building.

Ossenfort, entering his fourth draft in charge in the desert, says the draft is always about finding a balance between immediate and long-term impact.

“I think every decision that you make has to be considered both. Every decision that's made with the roster, with a draft pick and with a free agent signing is (that) it's got an eye to this year," he said.

"You can’t just look at (it like, ‘Hey, how's this going to affect us tomorrow and the next day?’ Every decision affects every decision moving forward. Our goal is to put as competitive as a team as we can to go into ‘26 and go 1-0 every week. That's what we're trying to do with the realization that every decision that we make affects subsequent years as well. I don't think those are two independent thoughts. I think every roster building technique that we use has to look at both of those.”

With Arizona's previous track record, the Cardinals will probably draft any of the aforementioned players this weekend.