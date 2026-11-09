The Arizona Cardinals drop another game to the Seattle Seahawks, losing 17-3 in Week 9.

"When you come up here against this defense, you better be clean. We certainly weren't clean," Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said postgame. "We gotta regroup.

"We did have some opportunities to make some plays. There was some stuff out there, but we were just a little bit off. That's what happens against a defense like this."

Here are some numbers that stood out in the divisional loss.

3 Points Scored

You can't win the game if you don't score any points.

The Cardinals took a 3-0 lead after their opening drive, but fell flat the rest of the way. The offense produced 198 total yards and just 3.9 yards per play. Arizona went scoreless on eight consecutive offensive drives. They were outmatched against Seattle's "Dark Side" defense Sunday.

Nov 8, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe (29) tips a pass by Arizona Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seattle has had Arizona's number lately. In eight quarters, the Cardinals have scored a total of 10 points. Per Next Gen Stats, that is the fewest points scored by any team in a season series against a division opponent in the last five seasons.

Awful on 3rd Downs

The Cardinals couldn't find any rhythm offensively because they couldn't stay on the field. Arizona struggled on third downs, converting just 4-of-13 attempts (31%) — their second-lowest rate in a game this season.

Moreover, the Cardinals allowed three sacks Sunday — two of the three came on third down.

"Third downs obviously killed us." Head Coach Mike LaFleur

Seattle's Quick Time to Pressure

Nov 8, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) pressures Arizona Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gardner Minshew struggled whenever Seattle generated pressure. Per Next Gen Stats, Minshew completed just 2-of-6 passes for 12 yards while under duress. Notably, the Seahawks 2.14s time to pressure was their fastest time to pressure this season.

Zero Touchdowns in Red Zone

Minshew was able to provide a spark last week in Dallas, going a perfect 3-for-3 in the red zone. However, the Seattle Seahawks put an end to his magic. Arizona couldn't find any success in the red zone Sunday.

Their best opportunity to score was on the opening drive. The Cardinals dialed up a screen pass to running back Tyler Allgeier, who was open with room to run in the right flat, but Minshew's pass sailed high.

"It was a great call, great setup," Gardner Minshew told the media postgame. " I have to get that one to him. I think I threw it a little too high."