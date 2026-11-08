3 Cardinals-Seahawks Bold Predictions: Minshew's Magic

The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks are set for their second meeting of the 2026 season, and the visiting team is hoping to avoid another repeat of Week 2.

Arizona's 31-7 loss to the Seahawks earlier this year sat heavily with the team this week. The Cardinals, with a new quarterback, are hoping to get some revenge at Lumen Field.

Three bold predictions:

Gardner Minshew Throws 2 Picks

Minshew Magic is officially here in the desert, and after a half of football where the Cardinals' offense looked unstoppable, the team has now had a week of preparation with Minshew at the helm. That, in theory, would lead to even more potential success for Arizona.

However, there's two issues.

The Cardinals are running into a Seahawks defense very much looking to send a message after falling to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football last week. A Seattle defense, one that's had Arizona's number in recent years, is down some notable names — but play-caller Mike Macdonald still deserves the nod here until he doesn't in this matchup.

Minshew, by nature, is also a gun-slinger. That means he's willing to try and make plays happen downfield — and while that makes for a fun product for fans — it also means there's more opportunities for turnovers.

This isn't a bold prediction that Minshew plays terrible, because it's unlikely he won't with little film of him in Arizona's offense available, though if the Cardinals do fully trust him today, he's prone for mistakes.

Neither Team Scores 24 Points

Oct 25, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) looks on during warmups before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals are rolling Minshew out while the Seahawks turn to Drew Lock in wake of Sam Darnold's injury. Speaking of injuries, both teams have been bit fairly hard by the injury bug, as neither side is close to healthy entering Week 9.

Such is life in the NFL, but especially entering their second meeting of the season, game-planning is only tougher for this NFC West matchup. That doesn't exactly spell out hope for the scoreboard being lit up today.

In their last three games, both Arizona (22.3) and Seattle (17.0) are averaging under the 24-point mark.

That continues today, and while this shouldn't be a defensive heavyweight battle, it won't be a shootout either.

Cardinals Get The Upset

Nov 1, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur looks on during the game between the Cardinals and the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

These aren't your father's Arizona Cardinals.

Jokes aside, the Cardinals have played better than the average person thinks this season. Anytime they manage a win, narratives are always tilted towards how the opposing team lost while Arizona and head coach Mike LaFleur doesn't quite get credit for their efforts.

Such is life in the desert.

The Cardinals do typically play well in Seattle, and quite honestly the Seahawks are missing some notable names on both sides of the ball – Quenton Nelson and Leonard Williams among others.

The NFL is truly a week to week league. And maybe, just maybe, the Minshew Magic hasn't worn off just yet.