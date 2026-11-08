Experts Love These 3 Seahawks-Cardinals Bets in Week 9

The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks meet once again for Week 9 NFL action at Lumen Field.

The Cardinals move into today looking to stop a ten-game losing skid to the Seahawks, and after their Week 2 lopsided loss to Seattle, Arizona is hoping the second time will be the charm for first-year head coach Mike LaFleur.

Both teams feature backup quarterbacks this week, as Drew Lock inherits the starting job from an injured Sam Darnold while the Cardinals made the switch from Jacoby Brissett to Gardner Minshew moving forward.

It's an interesting week of football in the NFC West — here's the three of the top bets we could find for this afternoon:

Tyler Allgeier 50+ Rushing Yards

Robert Criscola, Covers.com: "Tyler Allgeier broke out in the win over the Cowboys, rushing for a season-high 147 yards on just 11 carries. It can't be overstated how much better the ground game, and Allgeier, looked with Minshew under center.

"During his time on the field, Allgeier managed three runs of 10+ yards, more than 25% of the 11 that the entire offense had made all season up until that point. With Jeremiyah Love now on IR, a lot of carries open up for Allgeier."

Gardner Minshew OVER 0.5 Interceptions

Will Hill, FOX: "'Minshew Magic' helped propel the Cardinals to a comeback win last week in Dallas, but there’s a reason Gardner Minshew has spent much of his career as a backup. I’ll bet on him throwing one to the other team this week, as he draws a tough road matchup against the tenacious Seahawks defense.

Spread: Seahawks -10.5

Mo Moton, Bleacher Report: The Arizona Cardinals have covered in two of their previous three games, with road wins over the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys. So, they should've earned a little more respect than a double-digit line even before the Seahawks ruled out Sam Darnold with a quad injury.

However, the Cardinals will play this game with second-string quarterback Gardner Minshew II and without running back Jeremiyah Love and possibly backup Bam Knight. Arizona's wide receiver corps is also decimated by injuries. Michael Wilson is dealing with broken ribs. Kendrick Bourne and Jalen Brooks are on injured reserve.

Laying double digits is risky given Arizona's recent results, but the Seahawks blew out the Cardinals 31-7 in Arizona in mid-September with backup quarterback Drew Lock, and they can do it again at home.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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