4 Stats Cardinals Fans Need to Know Following Week 5 Loss

Déjà vu? In their second home game of the season, the Arizona Cardinals were blown out once again as the Detroit Lions steamrolled the Cardinals 45-21 in Week 5.

"Any time there is a blowout like this, it starts with coaching," head coach Mike LaFleur said postgame. "It's not on the players. It starts with us."

State Farm Stadium has been anything but "home sweet home" for the Cardinals lately. Through two home games, they have been outscored 28-to-76 (-48 point differential).

Here are a few other stats that stood out following the Week 5 loss:

45 Points Allowed

Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis speaks with the media during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, on July 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Arizona has struggled mightily on defense this season. Things did not improve on Sunday, as the Cardinals allowed a season-high 45 points.

"None of it was good enough," coach LaFleur said. "Again, it starts with coaching, and we've got to get it right fast."

The defense has now allowed 30+ points in four straight games. Arizona's 162 points against is the worst mark in the NFL.

Is it time for a change?

Following the loss, LaFleur was asked whether changes were needed on the defensive coaching staff. LaFleur stated that he has "a lot of things to fix" at this time.

"There’s a lot to fix right now. And I respect the question; I understand that. It comes with the territory. Right now my focus is me fixing everything. Talking to these players, talking to these coaches, and figuring out how this never ever happens again as long as I'm here."

3.37s Time to Throw

Per Next Gen Stats, Jared Goff's 3.37s time to throw was his second-longest in a game this season. All three of his passing touchdowns came on throws over 2.5 seconds.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) calls for a snap against Arizona Cardinals from offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) during the second half at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

10+ Air Yards

Against the Cardinals, Jared Goff completed 6-of-12 downfield passes (10+ air yards) for 152 yards and three touchdowns. Per Next Gen Stats, his three downfield touchdowns in Week 5 were a season-high.

Five three-and-outs

The Cardinals' offense came out of the locker room sharp. On their opening drive of the game, Arizona orchestrated a 14-play, 73-yard scoring drive to take an early 7-0 lead. But the offense fell flat once again, going three-and-out on the next five offensive drives.

Detroit Lions defensive end D.J. Wonnum (98) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"We've got to be better. We've got to be better on offense too, obviously, to keep them off the field more. It was like déjà vu all over again," LaFleur said. "Either we can drive it after we get the first 1st down or we're a three-and-out machine right now. Again, I put that on me."

While Arizona's offense stalled, the Lions took advantage, scoring 31 unanswered points to put the game out of reach.