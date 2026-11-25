ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals have a handful of players set to hit free agency next offseason.

While the Cardinals, projected with the second-most cap space in 2027, are sure to be big players, there's a few names Arizona should retain moving into the second year of Mike LaFleur's tenure in the desert.

Dante Stills needs to be at the top of the list.

Stills, a defensive lineman, isn't the biggest name in Arizona's trench play. He's not making highlight-reel plays left and right, and he's often overlooked.

However, where limelight is absent, steady play is — and that's exactly what makes him a perfect extension candidate in a Cardinals defense that needs precisely that moving into the future.

ESPN's Josh Weinfuss agreed this week, sprinkling in his section of NFL power rankings:

"In a dismal season, Stills has been a consistent bright spot for the Cardinals' defense. The 2023 sixth-round pick has started 32 games in his 59-game career, including all 11 this season. He has been consistent when given the opportunity, and he's on pace for a career-high 52 tackles. In his career, Stills has nine sacks and 157 tackles."

That's been Stills' underlying superpower since arriving to Arizona as an overlooked player — stability. In a Cardinals' defensive line group that has been anything but in recent memory, Stills is at minimum a floor-raiser for one of the most important groups on the field.

Consistency first starts with health, which has been there for Stills. He's played at least 15 games in each of his first three years in the league while featuring in every single matchup thus far. While larger names such as Darius Robinson and Walter Nolen III have more glaring profiles and expectations, the same can't be said for them in terms of health and availability.

Stills will be 28 next season, which still offers a few years left in his prime while his status as a rotational player would save the Cardinals plenty of dough in comparison to other large defensive line contracts.

This wouldn't be a move that rattles the NFL world or creates shockwaves through Arizona. Cardinals fans won't be planning Super Bowl parades or anything else of that nature — though keeping a guy like Stills in your defensive line room would be a sneaky good way to continue raising its floor while potentially allowing other budding stars in the room to blossom.