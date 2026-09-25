5 Out, 3 More Questionable on 49ers-Cardinals Week 3 Injury Report

The Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers have both ruled out players ahead of Sunday's Week 3 showdown.

On Friday, the Cardinals ruled out Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (back) while making Roy Lopez (groin) and Max Melton (toe) questionable.

All of Jacoby Brissett, Hjalte Froholdt, Isaac Seumalo, Josh Sweat, Garrett Williams and Mack Wilson Sr. were removed from the team's injury report this week.

As for the 49ers, all of Nick Bosa (calf), Romello Height (hand), Demarcus Robinson (ankle) and James Thompson (ankle) were ruled out.

Mike Evans (hip) is questionable while Drew Greenlaw, Christian McCaffrey and Trent Williams have the green light for Sunday.

What's Next For Cardinals And 49ers?

Sep 20, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (5) in action during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The two sides will have an opportunity to make up to two practice squad elevations this Saturday. Pay close attention to these moves, as it could be telling on a team's confidence in a specific player or position and their health entering Sunday.

The NFL mandates 90 minutes before kickoff is when a team must report their final list of inactives. With Cardinals-49ers kickoff set for 1:05 pm PST, inactives will be revealed at 11:35 AM on Sunday.

Cardinals Know Defense Has to Improve

Sep 20, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur looks on in the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Earlier this week, LaFleur spoke on Arizona's defensive performance through two weeks — which has come under question after allowing 31 points to the Seahawks last week:

“I think these guys — through two games — I think their play style is right. I think they’re made of the right stuff. I think we have men on defense. We have things to clean up, no doubt. We’re only going to continue to improve like I think all of the 31 teams think. I appreciate their work," he said.

"Even on that last drive, like I told you guys yesterday and I told them, I appreciated that last drive. They fought. I don’t blame Seattle for scoring there either. That was giving dessert to their (offensive) line and I understood that from (Seahawks Head Coach) Mike’s (Macdonald) perspective. I appreciate the way those guys worked. We put them on the field too often there in the second half. First half — we had the time of possession in the first half.

"I thought in some aspects we were controlling the first half. We go in at 7-7, and it wasn’t even a tale of two different (halves), it was two completely different games. I don’t care for the narrative of if we recover that fumble — we didn’t so line it up and snap it.”