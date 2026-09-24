Cardinals-49ers Thursday Injury Report Provides Clearer Picture For Week 3

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers have unveiled their Thursday injury reports ahead of Week 3, with some massive names returning to the field after rest days.

And some other notable faces still sidelined.

Cardinals Thursday Recap

For the Cardinals, Max Melton (toe), Isaac Seumalo (rest), Josh Sweat (rest) and Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (back) made their way back to the practice field in Tempe.

Mack Wilson Sr. also saw his practice status improve from limited to full with a thumb injury.

Unfortunately, Roy Lopez (groin) again wasn't spotted at practice, putting his status in doubt.

Hjalte Froholdt (knee) and Garrett Williams (Achilles) were both limited for a second straight day.

49ers Thursday Recap

Drew Greenlaw (rest/Achilles), Christian McCaffrey (rest) and Trent Williams (rest) went from DNP to full participants on Thursday.

However, all of Nick Bosa (rest/knee), Mike Evans (hip), Romello Height (hand), Demarcus Robinson (ankle) and James Thompson (ankle) weren't practicing for a second consecutive day.

The Cardinals and 49ers will practice once more this week before placing players as questionable, out or doubtful on Friday evening.

"Man, it wasn’t fun when they got back together for us in the division. I have a tremendous amount of respect for those guys — playing against them, being a fan of football and the way they play the linebacker position," Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett said of San Francisco's LB duo of Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw.

"As a fan, you appreciate it and as an opponent going against them, you need to make sure you know where they are. Obviously, a great test for us and (I’m) looking forward to it."

Arizona is 1-1 while the 49ers are 2-0.

Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur, also speaking on San Francisco's linebacker corps, added:

“They’re extremely talented. Their play style is elite. They play well off each other. That’s like that camaraderie and the connection that those guys have from playing (together for) so many years. It dates back to obviously drafting Fred and the development of Fred through that organization, bringing in a guy like (former 49ers LB) Kwon Alexander. Then when Kwon left, Dre really picked up right where Kwon left (off) and it’s been arguably the best tandem in football for some time. He went away for a year and (then) was getting back last year. A lot of respect for those two as players. If you guys saw the way they practiced, you’d have a lot of respect for them as well.”