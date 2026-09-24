Several Stars Headline Cardinals-49ers Week 3 Injury Report

ARIZONA — Two weeks of NFL football have led to several rest days for both the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers ahead of their Week 3 clash at Levi's Stadium.

Massive names such as Josh Sweat, Christian McCaffrey, Trent Williams, Dre Greenlaw and Nick Bosa were given veteran days off from their respective teams.

Full injury reports from both sides:

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals cornerback Max Melton (16) celebrates a play against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FULL: Jacoby Brissett (hip)

LIMITED: Hjalte Froholdt (knee), Garrett Williams (Achilles), Mack Wilson Sr. (rest/thumb)

DNP: Roy Lopez (groin), Max Melton (toe), Isaac Seumalo (rest), Josh Sweat (rest), Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (back)

Much of the conversation around the Cardinals' facility today centered around Marvin Harrison Jr. and his drop in production.

“Yeah. Marv seems like Marv to me. I’m not going to sit here and act like I don’t know the narrative going on. I mean, this is the league and naturally stuff gets across my desk but in between those walls, Marv is Marv," LaFleur told reporters.

"He’s attacking it every single day like he always does and just like his teammates do. I appreciate the way he goes about his business.”

San Francisco 49ers Injury Report

Sep 20, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs the ball against Miami Dolphins cornerback Chris Johnson (3) in the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DNP: Nick Bosa (rest/knee), Mike Evans (hip), Dre Greenlaw (rest/Achilles), Romello Height (hand), Christian McCaffrey (rest), Demarcus Robinson (ankle), James Thompson (ankle), Trent Williams (rest)

The 49ers are 2-0 and just might be the best team in football at this moment in time.

“Yeah, it’s a standard that’s just been established there since 2017. I've got as much respect for Kyle as anyone in life, let alone just in football and the way he goes about his business," LaFleur said. He's spent several seasons under Shanahan in both Atlanta and San Francisco.

"But again, it’s just the standard. When you walk in there, it’s all ball. There’s no BS within that organization. It took time. I hate to even bring it back because it sucked in real time, but (when I was there) we started 0-9 our first year. Won one, got to 1-9 and then went to 1-10. Then won five in a row to end it and finished 6-10 that first year. It was almost like throwing a parade that we won six games and the next year we go 4-12. It took some time from a standard perspective of getting the right people on the bus. Once that thing flipped in ‘19, (they got) enough leaders in place and a standard in place that they could, for the most part since ‘19, get through some of the injury issues they’ve had.”

What's Next?

The Cardinals and 49ers will practice twice more this week (Thursday and Friday) before either taking players off the injury report or labeling them as questionable, doubtful or out ahead of the weekend.

On Saturday, both sides will be able to make up to two standard practice squad elevations — which could be telling depending on the positions elevated and who is potentially set to miss Sunday, so keep an eye out for those.

90 minutes before Sunday's 1:05 pm kickoff at Levi's Stadium, the Cardinals and 49ers will reveal their final list of actives/inactives.