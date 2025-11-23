3 Last-Minute Bold Predictions for Jaguars vs Cardinals
Although there was some belief this game would have playoff implications over the summer, many would have assumed it would be more for the Arizona Cardinals than for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Unfortunately, Arizona has followed well short of their offseason goals while Jacksonville looks back on track to start contending again.
It leaves this game a little less exciting for the home team, but it might be more fun than you may think. The Cardinals' offense is scoring points and moving the ball thanks to Jacoby Brissett, and their defense is up and down to add to the unpredictability and make things interesting.
Meanwhile, the Jaguars are a bit of the opposite with their offense looking outstanding in some games and pedestrian in others. Their defense has played very well, and it has led to more victories than losses. But this should line up for a fun and wild game.
Three bold predictions that make this game interesting, and it starts with everyone new favorite Cardinals quarterback:
Jacoby Brissett has another great day in fantasy, meh in real life
It didn’t result in a win against the 49ers, but Brissett was historically great in that game with an NFL-record 47 completions. For fantasy football purposes, it was an outstanding day. In reality, it wasn’t good enough, especially with two picks against two touchdowns.
I expect this week to go in a similar way where Brissett has impressive numbers in fantasy football, but not the greatest day in reality; at least not enough to win the game.
Cardinals defense holds all pass catchers to 60-or-fewer receiving yards
The Jaguars' passing game is just enough to get by. They added Jakobi Meyers at the trade deadline, but that was more out of necessity than to put the over the top. Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter weren’t doing enough even before injuries hampered them. Their success on offense has come on the ground.
That won’t change against a solid Cardinals secondary, and I don’t have enough faith in Lawrence to change my mind. I don’t see anyone having a big day through the air for Jacksonville.
Trevor Lawrence is more bad than good, but still scores three touchdowns
Speaking of no faith in Lawrence, I somehow think he will score touchdowns to keep the Jaguars offense moving. At the end of the day, I do have enough faith in Lawrence to do just enough to win football games.
I’m betting on this game to be an ugly one for Lawrence with bad throws and potential turnovers, but he is my pick to lead the Jaguars to points.