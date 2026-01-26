ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are still one of four NFL teams to have job openings for their head coach position, and now with conference championship weekend behind us, their process is expected to ramp up.

Several key coaches became immediately available for the Cardinals to interview thanks to their season ending. Meanwhile two other staffers are not eligible to officially be hired yet thanks to their participation in the Super Bowl, but Arizona can still bring them in thanks to prior virtual meetings.

Cardinals Can Now Interview These 5 Coaches

Jul 23, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur during training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rams OC Mike LaFleur: The Rams' young offensive mind is now available for hire after Los Angeles was kicked out of the postseason. LaFleur, brother of Matt, has now spent years under Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan, propping him to become the league's next young innovative mind.

Rams DC Chris Shula: While Los Angeles' offense gets a lot of the notoriety, Shula did a strong job with the Rams' defense. With so much hype around their offense, Shula's youth and ability to give Los Angeles a scary unit on the other side of the ball makes him a strong bet to become a head coach sooner rather than later.

Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak: Kubiak coached circles around Shula yesterday, and his work with quarterback Sam Darnold is a big reason why the Seahawks are going to the Super Bowl. Kubiak's a hot name in the cycle for a reason. Also, note the Cardinals are available to bring him in for an in-person interview since they previously spoke with him virtually.

Broncos DC Vance Joseph: Joseph, formerly Arizona's defensive coordinator, led one of the NFL's best units this season and has prior head coach experience. He's a rumored hot name with Arizona but we'll see if he can make good on those early expectations.

Patriots PGC Thomas Brown: Brown likely won't get this or another head coaching job this cycle, but his resume with the Patriots' passing game and work with MVP candidate Drake Maye certainly has captured the attention of NFL teams. Brown, like Kubiak, can interview in-person with the Cardinals since he previously met virtually with the team.

Front-runners for the job are reportedly Atlanta Falcons HC Raheem Morris, LaFleur and Jacksonville Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile.

However, any of the aforementioned candidates could blow the Cardinals away in interviews this week.

LaFleur seems to be the biggest home run swing in terms of potential while Joseph is the most established out of the list. Brown could likey be hired on as an offensive coordinator somewhere for the next step in his process while Kubiak just might stay put until next year if he so chooses. The same can be said for Shula.

Whichever route the Cardinals take remains unknown, though they undoubtedly have top options available.

