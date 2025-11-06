Jacoby Brissett vs Kyler Murray: Did Cardinals Make the Right QB Decision?
After multiple weeks of uncertainty, the Arizona Cardinals have decided on a starting quarterback moving forward. That is, of course, Jacoby Brissett, as the former backup will be QB1 for Arizona with Kyler Murray moving to the injured reserve list.
Murray suffered a foot injury in Week 5 against the Titans and has yet to appear in a game since. The former starter totaled a 2-3 record with 962 passing yards and seven total touchdowns over his five starts. Not an impressive showing to say the least, and after he was sidelined for Week 6 vs. the Colts, he left the door open for Brissett to take over.
Brissett has started Arizona’s past three games, going 1-2, with the lone win coming on Monday night against the Cowboys. He’s totaled 860 passing yards and seven all-purpose touchdowns, and it’s been fairly clear who’s been the better performer this season.
Yes, Brissett has outplayed Murray, but does that mean he should be the starter moving forward? Is this solely due to Murray’s injury, or is Arizona simply more confident in Brissett under center?
With so many questions and opinions surrounding the Cardinals’ quarterback situation, here’s my perspective on why the Cardinals chose to go with Brissett over Murray.
MORE: Jacoby Brissett Embraces Chance to Lead Cardinals After Kyler Murray Injury
Murray’s future with Cardinals in question
There’s been speculation that the decision to go with Brissett is only partly due to Murray’s injury, and that Arizona isn’t confident in his ability to lead the franchise into the future.
There has been no indication of that from the franchise though, as head coach Jonathan Gannon has voiced his confidence in Murray, even saying he would remain the starter following the Cardinals’ win over Dallas.
While the decision-making has since pivoted, Gannon mentioned that Murray’s injury isn’t believed to be season-ending, opening the door for a possible return as early as Week 14 against the Rams on Dec. 7.
Despite Gannon’s reassurance that the coaching staff hasn’t given up on Murray, the chain of events might suggest otherwise. Murray was reported to be close to 100% before the Cowboys game, and it was only a few hours before game time that he was ruled inactive. Is this an instance of “soft benching”?
Well, the Cardinals won’t admit to that.
Trade rumors have begun circulating regarding Murray’s future, but with a $230.5 million contract, his value is certainly in question. Add in limited game reps as the season has gone on, and it might be extremely hard to find a suitor if the Cardinals move off Murray.
Could the Cardinals eat his salary and release him? Probably not — but everything seems to be on the table after the Cardinals haven’t been able to make up their minds before this week.
It’s all speculation at this point, and nothing is official, but it’s my best guess that the Cardinals have decided to move on from Murray as their franchise quarterback. A change of heart could certainly occur, but it seems like the Murray era is coming to an end in Arizona.
READ: Cardinals Could 'Rip Band-Aid Off' With Kyler Murray
Was this the right decision by Arizona?
With the decision to start Brissett already made, that leaves just one question: Is it the right move moving forward?
In the short term, I think yes. Brissett has been the better quarterback this year, and it hasn’t really been all that close. Murray may currently have a better winning percentage as a starter, but other than that, Brissett has outplayed the former starter in almost every category.
But this wasn’t just a short-term move — it was a decision that has been weeks, months or even years in the making. Cardinals fans have grown frustrated with the offense for some time now, and it seems like Murray’s foot injury presented a chance for the franchise to move off the highest-paid player in its history.
This leaves a void at the quarterback position moving forward, as Brissett isn’t a long-term answer. This could mean a number of different things — one being trading for a quarterback, and another being selecting a QB in next year’s draft.
Well, with Brissett playing as well as he is, he might end up winning a few games for Arizona, giving it a not-so-great first-round pick. Would Arizona want to select its next franchise quarterback in the middle of the first round? Probably not, which makes moving off Murray an even tougher decision.
In my opinion, I think letting Murray play would’ve been the better call. On one hand, you let his play on the field make the final decision on whether to keep him moving forward, rather than having an injury create uncertainty. And if Murray struggled and continued to lose games, at least Arizona’s draft pick would be better so it could take a high-end quarterback in the first round.
With Murray’s contract, you’re not paying him to sit on the bench, and Brissett is never going to win you a Super Bowl. Yes, this is probably a lose-lose situation, but by playing Murray when healthy, you get more clarity on what to do next as a franchise.
Murray isn’t an elite quarterback by any stretch of the imagination, and he’s not the typical Super Bowl winning franchise player, but we’d all be lying if we said he isn’t talented. What he showed from his rookie season up until 2022 was extremely promising, and he frequently exhibits flashes of the great player he can be.
It’s understandable for the Cardinals to move on, but Brissett seems like a short-term solution to a long-term problem. Murray wouldn’t necessarily be the answer, but I still feel like he’s better suited as the starter if he his foot allows him to do so.
We’ll see how the rest of the season plays out, but as far as the Cardinals’ quarterback position is concerned, there are still more questions than answers.