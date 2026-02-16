Cardinals Have Unfortunate Cut Candidate This Offseason

The Arizona Cardinals face a number of difficult decisions as we march into the 2026 offseason, ranging from their Kyler Murray conundrum to various (and potentially expensive) extensions and how to attack the first year of the Mike LaFleur era in both free agency and the draft.

Perhaps one quiet story line is the decision on James Conner, Arizona's starting running back and team captain.

Conner has touted the rock far beyond expectations in his five years in the desert, though a season-ending foot injury saw him depart 2025 unceremoniously after Week 3.

Conner, unfortunately, is a prime cut candidate. We highlighted this earlier in a mailbag, and such has been reemphasized by The Athletic's Doug Haller.

Why James Conner is Cardinals Cut Candidate

September 21, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

"Every offseason decision for the Cardinals starts with Kyler Murray. Assuming they find a trading partner for the 28-year-old quarterback, they still face difficult decisions. Conner is among the biggest," said Haller.

"His value during his five years in Arizona is unquestioned. He runs hard. He is among the most respected players in the locker room. But he’s also coming off a severe right foot injury that ended his 2025 season after three games. Conner, who turns 31 in May, is under contract through the 2026 season. Cutting him would save about $8 million, money the Cardinals could use on a younger replacement."

READ: Stay or Go — Arizona Cardinals Would Love Veteran Tackle Back

The exact number for a Pre-June 1 cut is $7.58 million according to OverTheCap.

This situation has similar likings to D.J. Humphries, who suffered a torn ACL late in his final season with the Cardinals before being released.

Humphries, like Conner, was a beloved leader in the locker room, though age and injury circumstances ultimately led to an understandable cap-saving move.

The same fate could await Arizona's RB1. Conner's on the wrong side of 30 at a position that is still considerably devalued even in spite of its recent resurgence.

Arizona has former Day 2 pick Trey Benson waiting in the wings to full take over full-time duties, though the Cardinals may still be inclined to find more production either in free agency or the draft.

The Cardinals sit at $39 million in cap space according to OverTheCap. Cutting Conner would net them around $46.5 million with other potential cuts coming as well.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis And More