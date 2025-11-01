Kyler Murray Injury Could be Blessing in Disguise for Cardinals
TEMPE -- The news is out.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray won't be starting in their Week 9 test against the Dallas Cowboys, according to head coach Jonathan Gannon.
For a third consecutive game, Jacoby Brissett will assume starting duties.
"Everyone's different. Every player, every injury is kind of unique. And he's been pushing. We've been pushing. He is getting better," Gannon said of Murray on Saturday morning.
"He's had some more work this last week, but like I said, he's just not ready to go yet."
While Murray currently isn't a candidate to land on injured reserve, the Cardinals' desperately hope to stop their five-game losing streak.
And they just might.
Why Kyler Murray Injury May Help Cardinals Offense
The Cardinals' offense under coordinator Drew Petzing has largely been lackluster this season for a variety of reasons - and while Murray's play hasn't been awful by any stretch - Brissett's presence for whatever reason has simply made Arizona's attack better.
Under Brissett, the Cardinals' offense hit season-highs in yards and points - though no wins have come under the backup quarterback.
"He's got really good command. Understands what we're trying to get done with each play. And he's a vet - he doesn't really get fooled a lot," Gannon told reporters on Brissett this morning.
So, another week starting in the system theoretically should be good for Brissett - especially against a Dallas defense that has largely been a turnstile in 2025.
Jacoby Brissett Brings Different Dynamic to Cardinals Offense
In the small sample size we have, Brissett's poise, ability to deliver tough throws in the pocket and trusting playmakers down the field has stuck out for a Cardinals offense that was stagnant prior to his arrival.
Case in short - Arizona may be better off with Brissett at the helm.
That's especially true given how Petzing's offense is intended to be structured, as his system is largely predicated off establishing the run and play-action pocket delivery.
"I think that connection that we've had since Cleveland, it showed a little bit today," Brissett said after the Colts matchup. "We're on the same page. I mean, he's like 'This play [or] this play,' in the middle of the game and he knows which one I'm going to choose."
It might just be something different in the midst of Arizona's five-game losing streak. It might just be a flash in the pan.
But right now, Brissett is the better option out of the two - and the Cardinals offense should benefit from his presence in the huddle on Monday night.