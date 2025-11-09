Steelers Lead List of Best Fits for Cardinals QB Kyler Murray
Arizona Cardinals fans received news that a split seems inevitable between the team and former number-one overall pick Kyler Murray.
The longtime starter has spent most of his career as a polarizing figure in Valley sports, with fans battling each other daily over Murray. No matter what side you’ve found yourself on, the time has seemingly arrived for a new chapter in Cardinals history.
The question on everyone’s mind is: what does a separation entail? Is Murray a trade target, or will he be released? And of course, who is in the market for Murray’s services?
NFL teams are always looking for quarterback talent, and the 28-year-old quarterback remains one of the league’s peak athletes, even if he’s likely maxed out his ceiling.
Teams looking to compete with a veteran quarterback could show interest in Murray, but he could also entice teams that need a quarterback entirely due to the current state of that team’s depth chart at the position.
We could also see teams bring Murray aboard to develop a rookie from the 2026 NFL Draft with no pressure to throw them to the wolves. Murray has value in all three areas.
Three teams stand out to me as the most worth discussing, but I left off the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns, along with other teams that could consider making a move for Murray.
Las Vegas and Cleveland have big money already invested at the position, and other teams like the Minnesota Vikings, Carolina Panthers, or the Atlanta Falcons are committing to their young quarterbacks.
With that out of the way, these three teams make the most sense to me to bring on Kyler Murray for 2026 and potentially beyond that.
New York Jets
Aaron Glenn could legitimately be fired after one season, but if he survives, his seat will be hotter than the sun. The Jets are on pace for a top-three-or-better pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and they should take a quarterback to help convince the higher-ups to hold on to him longer and give their guy a try.
However, the NFL is a business, and no one is guaranteed an extended amount of time to make things work. This could lead to Murray joining Gang Green to make the team more competitive than what they’re expected to be. The team is selling off its best players like it’s going out of style, and that could set them up for a long 2026 season. If Murray were in the fold, at least the Jets could have someone under center to run the offense who is familiar with the speed of the pros.
Pittsburgh Steelers
It’s a testament to how great of a coach Mike Tomlin is to see the Steelers continue to compete despite another season with a new face under center. Aaron Rodgers has been stellar to his own credit, too, and has Pittsburgh competing for the playoffs again. However, Rodgers’ future outlook is bleak, and the team needs a potential backup plan if he leaves.
It would be so like Tomlin and the Steelers to roll the dice on Murray. The team isn’t afraid to gamble on guys who have been in the league for a while, and even more so if they’re falling off in the back half of their careers. Murray looks exactly like what Pittsburgh has tried working with since Ben Roethlisberger retired. It also feels like Murray’s ideal landing spot.
New Orleans Saints
The Saints are among the teams that feel like a near lock to draft a quarterback early in the upcoming draft, but they lack a veteran who can lead the team if the rookie needs time to develop. Spencer Rattler is OK, but he’s been benched for Tyler Shough, who is also OK.
By adding Murray, the Saints ensure a proven quarterback fits in right away in a Kellen Moore offense that can play to his strengths. Moore has coached up Dak Prescott, Justin Herbert, and Jalen Hurts, so his track record is good with seasoned players. With Murray in place, Moore can take his pick for a quarterback of the future without pressure to get him on the field immediately.