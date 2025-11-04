What Cardinals’ Monday Night Win vs Cowboys Really Showed Us
For the first time since Week 2, the Arizona Cardinals are back in the win column. Their five-game losing streak is over after a Monday Night Football win over the Dallas Cowboys, as Arizona put together its most complete performance of the season up to this point.
Both the offense and defense were on point for the majority of the game, with Jacoby Brissett having another impressive showing at quarterback, while the defense finally stepped up in the second half.
In a must-win game, Arizona found a way to win — and found a way to keep its playoff hopes alive. Improving to 3-5 might not seem like a big deal, but after five straight defeats, it was critical to perform at a high level on primetime.
Other than learning that this team still has what it takes to win a ballgame, there were several other important takeaways in terms of how well the Cardinals played against Dallas. Monday night was very telling, and it might just be a precursor to a possible turnaround from Jonathan Gannon’s team.
With that, here are the three most important takeaways from Arizona’s 27-17 win at Jerry World:
Defense, led by rookies, steps up in fourth quarter
The offense was certainly impressive, but I’d argue the defense was even more critical in securing the Cardinals their first victory since mid-September. It held Dallas to just 10 offensive points, as the other seven came on a punt block touchdown in the second quarter.
While all 10 of the points the Cowboys offense scored were in the second half, Arizona’s defense held onto the lead and made several big plays down the stretch when the offense scored zero points in the fourth quarter.
The Cardinals secured two takeaways on Dallas’ final two possessions, with both coming from their rookie class. With 4:46 left in the ballgame, Will Johnson and Cody Simon combined for the tackle on Javonte Williams, and Simon knocked the ball loose.
Arizona recovered, preventing the Cowboys from cutting into the lead, and proved that the defense can show up in big moments. It proved it once more on the ensuing Dallas possession, as another rookie, Denzel Burke, intercepted Dak Prescott’s pass on a deep ball.
This takeaway sealed the victory for Arizona, as the defense executed exactly how it needed to in order to fend off the Cowboys. The rookie class stole the spotlight, as Johnson, Simon and Burke forced the takeaways, while first-round pick Walter Nolen III had a phenomenal game from start to finish.
With improved health, there was anticipation surrounding Arizona’s defense before Monday night — and it delivered. After five straight fourth-quarter meltdowns, the defense stepped up in a major way en route to a 27-17 win in Dallas.
Jacoby Brissett impresses once again
Filling in for Kyler Murray for the third straight game, Brissett put together another standout performance. He threw for 261 yards on 21-of-31 passing and added two touchdowns through the air and one on the ground.
Speculation has begun to grow about whether Brissett should be the starter moving forward, but as far as Monday night was concerned, he looked like someone who could lead the Cardinals the rest of the season.
He was confident in the pocket, had zip on his passes and rarely made mistakes. We saw this in both his starts before the bye week, but to see Brissett finally come away with a win speaks volumes to his ability to be a starting quarterback in the NFL.
Gannon said postgame that Murray will still be the starter once he’s fully healthy, but with the way Brissett led Arizona to victory, I’m sure there will be serious conversations about whether to keep the former backup as the full-time starter.
Harrison Jr. silences doubters
Throughout the Cardinals’ five-game losing streak, one of the biggest areas of concern has been whether Marvin Harrison Jr. can actually become a true WR1 for Arizona.
Even his dad, Marvin Sr., spoke out about how he felt Arizona wasn’t using his son properly, even going as far as to say he might not have ended up in the Hall of Fame if he had to play in Drew Petzing’s offense.
Well, Harrison Jr. answered the bell against the Cowboys, going for seven catches, 96 yards and a touchdown. His seven receptions were a career high, as Brissett did a phenomenal job finding his second-year wideout the ball.
Harrison Jr. got the scoring started with a 6-yard touchdown catch, and he was making impact plays all game long. He looked like the receiver many knew he could be, and his relationship with Brissett seems to only be getting stronger after each game.
If Harrison Jr. wasn’t at his best, the Cardinals may not have escaped AT&T Stadium with a victory, but fortunately for Arizona, he put on his best performance of the season thus far.
He, coupled with the rest of the offense being on the same page, led to a win that could possibly steer the ship in the right direction for the now 3-5 Cardinals.