What We Learned From Cardinals’ Heartbreaking OT Loss to Jaguars
It took a few weeks, but heartbreaking losses have returned for the Arizona Cardinals, as they were defeated 27-24 by the Jacksonville Jaguars in an overtime thriller.
Contrary to last week, the Cardinals didn’t outgain their opponent in a losing effort, but they did total four takeaways, making the loss to the Jags equally as confusing. In the end, it was late-game execution that let Arizona down once again, drawing back to Weeks 3 through 7 when the Cardinals lost five straight one-score games.
When it was all said and done, Arizona dropped to 3-8 with its postseason hopes all but mathematically gone. Coaching was an issue, but we learned a lot more about Jonathan Gannon’s team on Sunday afternoon.
With that, here are my takeaways from the Cardinals’ overtime loss to Jacksonville.
When you’re bad, you find ways to lose games
This one is generalizing a ton, but it’s true. When you’re not a good football team, even when you play well, you still find ways to finish in the loss column.
Jacksonville came into Sunday’s contest in the playoff hunt, and it’s a skilled team. Not great by any means, but the Jags were firmly in the playoff hunt, and a loss to the Cardinals would have put a major wrench in their chances of making the postseason.
The Jaguars weren’t on their A-game in the slightest, as they made mistakes throughout the ballgame — namely four turnovers — but it just wasn’t their day at State Farm Stadium. Even with all the miscues, though, Jacksonville still found a way to win.
You can chalk it up to several things, but at the end of the day, the Jags wanted it more than the Cardinals. And that’s not a knock on Arizona’s effort on any given play, it’s just the fact Jacksonville had a ton more on the line while the Cardinals are at the bottom of the standings.
Arizona hasn’t had a winning edge all season, and it was on full display here. Despite playing one of its better games all season, it ended with the same result as eight of the Cardinals’ past nine contests.
Losses have obviously been stacking, and for a team that for a long while seemed destined for a close loss each and every week, it seems like we’re back to the Cardinals we got used to earlier this season.
Defense showed big-play ability
If there was a silver lining after another frustrating loss, it’s clearly the way Arizona’s defense found a way to make four key plays throughout the game.
In the first quarter, Jalen Thompson executed a great rush on Trevor Lawrence, resulting in a strip-sack that landed in the arms of Walter Nolen III. The defensive tackle ran it seven yards for the score, putting Arizona on the board after a rough start on offense.
The second quarter saw no takeaways, but the third featured two interceptions by the Cardinals’ defense. With the Jaguars inside the red zone, Calais Campbell tipped a Lawrence pass, and Garrett Williams made a great play on the ball to pick it off in the end zone.
Two Jacksonville drives later, Akeem Davis-Gaither intercepted a Lawrence pass, and while the Cardinals didn’t take advantage with any points, it was a key play that prevented the Jags from adding to their lead at the time.
Budda Baker made it four takeaways with Arizona’s third interception of the game, doing so in the fourth quarter to set up an Arizona touchdown just three plays later.
In the end, the Cardinals didn’t get it done, but their defense provided a spark with their four takeaways. Lawrence was held to a mediocre game, as the defense certainly gave Arizona a chance to secure a victory.
Coaching was a liability late
I’m not trying to sound like a broken record here, but coaching was an issue for Arizona, especially late in the ballgame. On the final drive of regulation, as well as the drive in overtime, play-calling and clock management needed to be better.
The Cardinals could’ve had a chance to win it in regulation, but with some questionable play calls and a lack of spikes, they had to settle for a game-tying field goal from the red zone.
With six seconds left when Arizona elected to kick, a couple more seconds would’ve been the difference between one more end zone shot or not. Since the Cardinals lost in OT, it ended up being the difference, and with the way the Jags defense was on its heels, maybe Jacoby Brissett could’ve made a play to win the ballgame.
In overtime, the last play of the game was a deep ball to Xavier Weaver when Arizona needed just four yards to extend the drive and continue marching down the field. Trey McBride is obviously the No. 1 target, but it didn’t seem like the play was designed for him in any way, sparking debate about whether it was the right call with the game on the line.
It wasn’t just the one play, though. It seemed like Gannon and Drew Petzing were pressing all the wrong buttons late in the game. It’s nothing new, and it explains how Arizona lost despite having four more takeaways than the Jaguars.