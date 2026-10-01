Cardinals Avoid Jeremiyah Love Scare on Thursday Injury Report

ARIZONA — Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love was nowhere to be found on the team's Thursday injury report ahead of their Week 4 clash against the New York Giants.

That's good news.

According to reports, Love went down during the team's open period of practice but returned:

Jeremiyah Love was slow to get up after a rep today at Arizona Cardinals practice, but returned to the group and continued with his teammates.@PHNX_Cardinals — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) October 1, 2026

Love just returned to full health from a high ankle sprain suffered during preseason play. Arizona split his carries with Tyler Allgeier in the first two weeks before Love finally had his breakout performance in Week 3, where he totaled over 100 scrimmage yards and a touchdown.

“I think really it was kind of more the hot hand too. You could feel that, and hopefully it’s like that every week in terms of whoever we’re giving the ball to, you just know that you’re going to get positive plays," Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said on Love's workload.

"Like I said yesterday, it stunk that our longest rush was only eight yards, but they can’t force that. Those have got to organically happen and they will; they’ll pop. A lot to clean up in the run game still.”

Losing Love would have been a big blow to the offense.

Love, a dynamic playmaker in both the run and pass, will be essential in helping the Cardinals in New York — who can still be sound up front despite losing Brian Burns for the season with an ACL injury.

“They're loaded and you knew that almost last year after the season when the cycle was going down and you're like, 'Man, there's a lot of talent over there in New York.' And there's a lot of talent on offense too. (It’s) unfortunate for them obviously (being without) Brian, but like we always say the show's going to go on and luckily for them, they have a lot of really good players," LaFleur said of the Giants' defense.

"(OLB) Abdul's (Carter) only getting better and better. He is a problem and he's playing hard and they've got it going right, right now. I’ve got a lot of respect for what they're doing schematically. They're a sharp operation.”

Other Cardinals On Injury Report

Josh Sweat, Isaac Seumalo and Budda Baker all returned from their respective veteran rest days. Still not spotted was Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, who is dealing with a back injury.

Hjalte Froholdt (knee), Roy Lopez (groin) and Walter Nolen III (shoulder) were limited today while Mack Wilson Sr. (thumb) was upgraded to a full participant.

We'll learn more on the Cardinals' respective injuries on Friday when Mike LaFleur meets with reporters.