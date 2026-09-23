Cardinals' 1-1 Start: One Reason for Hope, One Concern and the Question That Could Define 2026

The Arizona Cardinals have played two games under head coach Mike LaFleur, and the two results couldn't have been more opposite.

The Cardinals' 1-1 start was headlined by an emphatic win over the Los Angeles Chargers before the Seattle Seahawks brought LaFleur and co. back down to earth last Sunday.

We're beginning to form opinions of the Cardinals after 120 minutes of football, though there's still plenty of wiggle room for thoughts and feelings to change.

As of now, here's one reason for hope, one concern and one big question that still needs answered:

One Reason For Hope: A Strong 6 Quarters

Sep 20, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur looks on in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Look, the Cardinals pieced together one of their most complete games in their Week 1 win against the Chargers before entering halftime of Week 2 tied at 7-7 with the Seahawks. Realistically speaking, the Cardinals have played a strong six out of eight quarters fairly well.

It hasn't been perfect, but for a team that wasn't favored in a single game entering this season, the Cardinals have still played above expectations as a whole. It hasn't been one-sided, either. Both the offense and defense have flexed muscles at various points through the opening two-week stretch.

It's a long season, but the Cardinals have already shocked plenty of people with their season-opener before taking the defending Super Bowl champs to a 7-7 deadlock. All 32 teams have plenty to clean up, which includes Arizona, but it's not as if the Cardinals have been outplayed for majority of the time they've been on the field. In fact, it's quite the opposite.

Don't let two quarters massively sway your outlook. It's fair to be critical of what transpired, and as you should be — but Arizona's closer to being a competent football team than at this point last season despite the 2025 Cardinals being 2-0.

NFL coaches often say it's never as bad as you think while you're also never as good as you think when looking back at the film. The Cardinals have shown signs of life but more importantly reasons to believe in the big picture after these first two weeks.

One Concern: Injuries Are Mounting Once Again

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals cornerback Will Johnson (0) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals, to this point, have already dealt with a hefty amount of injuries as the 2026 season begins to unfold.

Arizona currently has all of Chase Bisontis, Tip Reiman, James Conner, Kaleb Proctor, Kitan Crawford and Joey Blount on injured reserve plus a few more faces. Garrett Williams still hasn't played despite being activated from PUP in preseason while Will Johnson is set to hit injured reserve with his potential season-ending injury soon.

Preseason/training camp also saw some players suffer from health issues. Josh Sweat had an offseason procedure done this offseason and doesn't look 100% while Jeremiyah Love suffered a high ankle sprain.

That's all on top of the various players who have been in and out of the lineup already, which include Isaiah Adams and Dadrion Taylor-Demerson among others.

The Cardinals weren't exactly seen as a deep team entering the season in terms of depth across the board, and they're already forced to adjust game-plans as a result of missing some fairly key pieces on both sides of the ball.

One Big Question: When Will Cardinals Stars Shine?

Arizona Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) looks back at quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) against the Seattle Seahawks during a game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Sept. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If the Cardinals are to actually win more games than anticipated, their best players need to show up on a consistent basis. That's not negotiable.

So far, outside of Trey McBride and Mack Wilson Sr., that hasn't really been the case.

Marvin Harrison Jr. has gotten plenty of flack already for his lack of contributions through two weeks. Budda Baker has a perfect passer rating when targeted this season according to PFF (h/t Kyle Odegard). Josh Sweat and Walter Nolen III have each gotten off to quiet starts to the season. The running back tandem of Jeremiyah Love and Tyler Allgeier is collectively averaging less than 3.5 yards per carry.

The Cardinals have gotten meaningful play from a few smaller players in terms of stature. There's no complaints in that department, though when will Arizona's biggest names begin to pour out big performances?

That's the golden question, one that could sway the Cardinals' season.