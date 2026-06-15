Cardinals Built the NFL's Most Expensive Running Back Room — Now It Has to Deliver

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are hoping to completely rework their offensive attack under the first-year watch of head coach Mike LaFleur, who hails from some of the league's brightest minds in Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan and brother Matt LaFleur.

While most of those offenses immediately generate visions of crazy pass concepts and video game-like numbers, it's their respective rushing attacks that truly plates success on the table.

Take into account LaFleur's most recent stop in the Los Angeles Rams, who were near the top of the league in terms of rushing yards per game (126.6) while also touting the NFL's highest percentage of play-action usage at 34.4%.

The Rams used the rushing attack to help set the passing game up, creating a curated attack that offers a balanced threat on a weekly basis.

There's hope LaFleur will carry some of that magic from Hollywood to the desert, though the real secret sauce will reside in the Cardinals' ability to establish the run. That's not quite breaking news, but for a league that insists on placing more emphasis on throwing the ball, being able to control possession, win short-yard scenarios and wear teams out over the course of four quarters — that's still a recipe for success.

Arizona paid the price this offseason, assembling the NFL's most expensive group of running backs ahead of the 2026 season.

Now comes the fun part in hoping it pays off.

Cardinals Need RB Investments to Pay Dividends

Jun 9, 2026; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love during minicamp at Arizona Cardinals Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Cardinals' $22.67 million invested in their running back room is the highest of any team in the league, barely eclipsing the New Orleans Saints' total of $21.36 million (h/t Spotrac). Arizona is one of four NFL squads to have spent $20 million or more on running backs, being joined by the Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts.

Veteran James Conner restructured his contract to remain with the Cardinals after being a cut candidate, though Arizona inked Tyler Allgeier to two-year, $12.25 million deal in free agency. Allgeier's contract, in terms of annual average, was tied for fifth among free agent running backs, so there's value for both sides.

The massive swing came in April, where the Cardinals made Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love the No. 3 overall pick — which signaled a few things.

On the field, Arizona's now set for the future with one of college football's most dynamic weapons in their backfield. In the number-crunching room, Love became one of the highest-paid running backs in the league in terms of total cash ($35.9 million, 1st in NFL), total value ($53 million, 2nd), and guaranteed total ($53 million, 1st). In terms of annual average ($13.25 million) he is eighth for running backs.

Tyler Allgeier speaks to members of the media at Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe, on March 12, 2026. | Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Top Cardinals RB Cap Hits For 2026

Jeremiyah Love: $9.64 million

James Conner: $4.83 million

Tyler Allgeier: $4.35 million

Trey Benson: $1.65 million

The running back position has been devalued within the last 10-15 years, though special individuals are beginning to raise their worth back to previous heights. There's hope Love can emerge as one of those faces, though the real hope rests within the Cardinals getting back to basics. In order to enjoy some steak, bread and butter must be the first course.

That bread and butter has to be Arizona's ability to not only establish the run in 2026 under LaFleur, but also turning their ground game into a legitimate weapon. LaFleur's offense in Arizona projects to utilize plenty of outside zone blocking, though time will tell.

It does feel as if the Cardinals will also be bypassing a workhorse approach, even with the third overall pick in their backfield. Some were hoping for Arizona to heavily rush Love into hefty touches in 2026, though that doesn't mesh historically with LaFleur's experience as an offensive coordinator for the New York Jets and Rams.

"Unfortunately, a running back room — hopefully not this year — but there is an attrition there at times because of the pounding those guys take, so you want to be able to divvy that thing up," LaFleur told reporters at minicamp before taking things to the basketball court.

"Now, You can't have everybody up on game day because of obviously the roster limitations right there, but if we can split it up, keep it fresh, have a third-down back. We're not at that point, but that's the perfect world. We'll see what's the best thing going into September. With that being said, just like if Steph Curry's on fire and he's supposed to get his sub, you're not taking the hot hand out.

"That's kind of the same approach you end up taking with a [running] back. Like a back, just like a basketball player, any football player can get into a rhythm. It's like, just keep giving him the football, he's just feeling it right now. Hopefully at some time all those guys are going through that flow, and they're kind of in that zone."

Aerial weapons such as Trey McBride, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson among others are hoping to thrive in LaFleur's offense. The Cardinals upgraded multiple spots along their offensive line and hope to be more active in winning the battle at the line of scrimmage as well.

However, the real engine of their offense — and perhaps the Cardinals themselves — will rely on their ability to run the rock at high levels. If the ground game is going, all other dominoes will fall into place.

Arizona ponied up serious money to ensure they got one of the better running back rooms in the league. When football season comes around in September, they better be off to the races.