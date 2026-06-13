7 Clear Winners From Arizona Cardinals Minicamp

ARIZONA — Minicamp has come and gone for the Arizona Cardinals, and though outside expectations are largely overlooking Mike LaFleur's squad, the team itself carries heavy optimism as training camp awaits later in July.

The Cardinals held a total of ten practices over offseason team activities and minicamp with LaFleur cancelling the final practice in hopes of preserving the overall health of his squad.

As Arizona breaks for the summer, here's seven clear winners after the dust on minicamp has settled:

Cardinals Minicamp Winners

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) throws passes during Organized Team Activities at the Cardinals Training Facility in Tempe, Ariz. on May 27, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gardner Minshew/Carson Beck: It felt fair to loop both of these quarterbacks in the same grouping as Minshew and Beck respectively got more reps with Jacoby Brissett's continued hold-out — which eventually turned into a hold-in. Is Brissett the favorite to win the starting job once he signs a new deal? Yes. Did Minshew and Beck gain valuable reps in Mike LaFleur's offense entering training camp? Also yes, and that just might prove to be worth something.

Jeremiyah Love: Practically everybody in the building has raved about Love since he arrived, and rightfully so. Even as somebody who was critical of Arizona drafting Love, watching him in person with my own two eyes... He just moves differently than most running backs. Teammates have called him special, and with James Conner/Trey Benson sidelined due to injury, Love has gotten solid work in during minicamp.

Isaiah Adams: Second-round pick Chase Bisontis looms behind Adams during the right guard battle in training camp, though it was the veteran Adams who took reps with the first team all throughout the open periods of minicamp. That's not a negative indication on Bisontis' status as a rookie, but more so the Cardinals allowing veterans the right to first reps. Is Bisontis still expected to compete for the starting job? Yes, though it's clear Adams will have to lose the job, placing him in the driver's seat.

Sean Murphy-Bunting: Murphy-Bunting quickly went from a cut candidate earlier this offseason to a versatile cornerback in Arizona's defense. Murphy-Bunting had typically only operated as a boundary cornerback before he was moved to slot duties while Garrett Williams recovers. Even if Williams is ready earlier than initially anticipated, Murphy-Bunting's ability to play multiple spots in the secondary should solidify a roster spot later in the summer.

Cody Simon: After the Cardinals signed Jack Gibbens in free agency, many had thought Arizona had found their new starting linebacker next to Mack Wilson Sr. — though it was the second-year Simon who was spotted next to Wilson during individual and open defensive work. Simon called the defense last season when Wilson went down and even with Gibbens' previous pedigree with New England, Simon appears to be in the driver's seat.

BJ Ojulari: Arizona added absolutely nobody to the outside linebacker's room this offseason, and with Josh Sweat's absence during OTAs and minicamp, players in the likes of Zaven Collins, Baron Browning, Jordan Burch and Ojulari got more opportunities. The Cardinals seem to be banking on their edge room taking the next step, and Ojulari has the most to gain this summer after recovering from an awful knee injury two seasons ago.