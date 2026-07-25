Cardinals Camp Notebook: Fans Show, Offense Doesn't on Day 2

GLENDALE — The Arizona Cardinals welcomed fans to State Farm Stadium for the first time in 2026 as training camp gets fully underway.

The Red Sea showed up, though the Cardinals' offense didn't.

It was a lackluster day for Mike LaFleur's side of the ball as Jacoby Brissett continued to be a bystander during team drills. Gardner Minshew, Carson Beck and Kedon Slovis all took reps with their respective units.

Though there were a few splash plays — notably from Trey McBride — the offensive production mostly came from dink-and-dunk checkdowns with few passes heading to the intermediate or deep portion of the field.

It wasn't as if the defense played strongly, either. Players like Darius Robinson and PJ Mustipher disrupted the quarterback while Max Melton and Dadrion Taylor-Demerson had nice pass break-ups, though no turnovers were forced outside of a Slovis fumbled snap.

That's not a dig nor worrying assessment, but rather a reminder of how early we are in the process of training camp. And as LaFleur put it perfectly yesterday, players don't need to peak on July 24. They just simply need to get better.

Perhaps that happens when Brissett reenters the picture, or simply more time on task with the other quarterbacks at hand. For what it's worth, Jeremiyah Love, Michael Wilson, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Kendrick Bourne all made plays when the ball did come their way.

Highlights, clips and everyhing between from Friday's practice:

WATCH: Day 2 of Arizona Cardinals Training Camp

Quote of the Day

Head coach Mike LaFleur on how he will handle his players fighting during a training camp practice:

"I'll be real with you guys. I'll be candid. I told the guys yesterday with the fighting element, I said, 'You don't fight, because you can't fight in a game.' So why are we going to do anything ... I guess you can fight in a game, but it's going to cost you a lot of money. You're going to cost the team, and then you're probably going to miss a game, if not more. So don't fight.

"Now, if you do fight, I have a responsibility for this team to do what is best for this team. If that means that it's going to hurt the team to kick you out of that practice, then I got to keep you out there. If it's going to hurt the team to keep you in practice because you're going to keep fighting, then I got to get you out. So in that split second, I reserve the right to make the decision on what I think is best for, in that case, probably 88 other guys. Hopefully, we don't have a melee out there where I have to decide off 20. I don't anticipate that happening. So that's that's what I told them."

Other Note-Cards

Roy Lopez was not dressed for practice after fully participating yesterday. Mike LaFleur did not say anything about a potential injury when he spoke with reporters.

Carson Beck's arm appears to be fine after some concerns around his elbow injury suffered in college.

There appears to be a nice rotation going in groups such as cornerback and outside linebacker. As for the offensive line, starting units have mostly remained the same upfront.

No James Conner or Trey Benson doing on-field work just yet. Just drills.

An interesting note: We've yet to see one-on-one drills in training camp, which has been a curveball compared to prior camps. This, and the switch in practice times, have been noticable differences under LaFleur's watch.

What's Next

The Cardinals have a closed practice tomorrow for what is being called a "jog-through", which begins at noon.

Special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis available in the Cardinals press conference room at 11:00 AM for interviews.