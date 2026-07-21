The Number That Could Finally End Cardinals, Jacoby Brissett Contract Battle

ARIZONA — We're nearing the final hours before the Arizona Cardinals report to training camp on Wednesday, July 22 — and Jacoby Brissett's contract situation still isn't resolved.

It's been a storyline that's hung over the organization since the early beginnings of the offseason. After parting with Kyler Murray and whiffing on Malik Willis, the Cardinals deemed Brissett their starter for 2026.

Brissett, on the final year of his deal, wants more than the $1.5 million guaranteed on his contract. The Cardinals reportedly have been in agreement that a raise is due, though the two sides were far apart on what that number consists of.

"A day before the Cardinals report, and there is not yet a resolution to Jacoby Brissett’s contract situation," Ian Rapoport posted on X. "AZ and Brissett (who is his own agent) have been actively negotiating for the last several months and agree he’s due a raise. No consensus yet on the number."

Cardinals teammates have been vocal in their support of Brissett, the most recent coming from longtime team captain Budda Baker on social media:

Just want bro to get his shit done… he is not asking for what you think. Bro is asking for below the bare minimum. Let’s just get it done!!! — Budda Baker (@Buddabaker3) July 9, 2026

Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur has backed Brissett at every opportunity when asked about the veteran quarterback, who hasn't participated in any OTA or minicamp practice but was spotted getting off-field work in recently with offensive stars in Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr.

Arizona likely doesn't want to roll out rookie Carson Beck immediately while Gardner Minshew isn't exactly a top option, either. Brissett has an established rapport with the offense thanks to his 12 starts last season, a year where he went 1-11 as the team's starter despite putting up career-bests in passing yards and touchdowns.

What would it take to satisfy both parties and get a deal done?

The hang-up here is guaranteed money. Brissett doesn't want to be dubbed a starting quarterback and not be adequately paid like one, especially on the back half of a two-year deal that was essentially just supposed to be a backup quarterback contract.

In terms of total cash, Minshew is set to make just over $300,000 more than Brissett in 2026 (via Spotrac). Minshew is set to have a guaranteed total of $5.14 million, far above Brissett's $1.5 million figure that does not include bonuses.

It does not seem as if Brissett wants more years added on to a deal: He wants more upfront dough guaranteed in the event that something happens. He's 33 and this could be his last opportunity to be a starting quarterback at the NFL level.

When looking at average quarterback guaranteed money per year entering the 2026 season, roughly $13 million is the estimate with names such as Baker Mayfield, Patrick Mahomes and Sam Darnold hovering around that line (per OverTheCap).

Brissett's unique predicament makes this a tough projection. He's not close to any of the three quarterbacks in terms of talent nor is he on a multi-year deal or part of a franchise's future plans.

Brissett very likely is eying at least $10 million in guarantees, which would tie him for the lowest non-rookie amount alongside Kirk Cousins (h/t Josh Weinfuss, ESPN).

That appears to be the golden number. Arizona, who likely will turn to another quarterback at some point in the 2026 season, probably isn't keen to make that happen.

And alas, the ongoing game of chicken continues to the final moments before the Cardinals report at State Farm Stadium.

Will Brissett settle for anything less than $10 million guaranteed? That's the new question, one that could be resolved in a matter of either hours or weeks.