Jacoby Brissett's Asking Price For New Cardinals Contract Revealed

GLENDALE — The Arizona Cardinals appear close on a new deal for quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who is in the final year of a two-season contract looking for more guaranteed money.

The 33-year-old veteran was confirmed by head coach Mike LaFleur to be practicing as training camp begins this week at State Farm Stadium. You can read more about that here.

The exact number Brissett and the Cardinals are haggling over remains unknown, though one Cardinals insider revealed what the quarterback just might be comfortable taking.

"This Jacoby Brissett saga seems to be close to coming to an end. Was told he would take $15 million for the season and call it a day. Not sure where the Cardinals are but that number based on what I was told would get it over the finish line for Brissett," Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro said on X.

This Jacoby Brissett saga seems to be close to coming to an end. Was told he would take $15 million for the season and call it a day. Not sure where the Cardinals are but that number based on what I was told would get it over the finish line for Brissett. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) July 23, 2026

We previously guessed Brissett would be aiming for north of $10 million as a starter. The median number for starting quarterbacks this season is right around $13 million, which does offer a mix of veterans and rookies.

Brissett, when officially signed, is projected to be the Cardinals' starting quarterback to begin 2026.

Brissett's had the support of teammates up and down the roster since his contract demands first began to make headlines months ago. After not participating in either mandatory minicamp or offseason team activities, it appears Brissett just might get his wishes.

That includes team leader Budda Baker, who posted a cryptic tweet recently on Brissett's contract situation. Baker previously negotiated a deal with the Cardinals back in 2023 as the buzzer sounded on the start of training camp.

"Getting closer to the start of camp. At the end of the day, I want the best guys to be on the field. I don't know if it's a quarterback competition or not ... That's how you get better, that's how you win games is by competing. I'm getting a little itchy and you know, some things were slightly said. That's just how I am. I just want everyone to be on the field. If you're signed with the Arizona Cardinals, be on the field. Get work in. Grind. Take it one day at a time," Baker said ahead of practice.

Cardinals safety Budda Baker explains what went into his cryptic tweet centered on the ongoing contract talks between Jacoby Brissett and Arizona ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/HpD0w3sXTN — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) July 23, 2026

Brissett initially signed his deal to be the backup to quarterback Kyler Murray in 2025, though he replaced an injured Murray early in the regular season and never relinquished starting duties.

It appears as if he'll get first dibs on the starting spot in 2026, with a few million more pending in the bank.