Cardinals Cap NFL Draft With Versatile Ole Miss Tackle

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals have made their final pick of the 2026 NFL Draft.

With the first pick in the seventh round, the Cardinals took Ole Miss offensive tackle Jayden Williams.

Williams is the second offensive lineman drafted by Arizona after the Cardinals took guard Chase Bisontis in the second round.

Williams started at left and right tackle at Ole Miss during his college career. 2025 saw him at right tackle while previous years saw Williams anchor the left side.

How He Fits Cardinals

The Cardinals signed a handful of free agent offensive linemen who could potentially play right tackle, as all of Elijah Wilkinson, Matt Pryor and Oli Udoh signed in the offseason with previous starts under their belt.

However, Arizona lost a veteran swing tackle in Kelvin Beachum, and Williams' experience on both sides of the ball could bode well in that facet.

In the short term, Williams will be a deep depth chart guy with special teams upside while in the long term he's got strong experience playing in the SEC against top competition, which could spur his development.

What They're Saying About Jayden Williams

NFL.com's scouting profile for Williams reads as follows:

"Right tackle prospect with average size and length. Williams plays with a taller pad level than teams will like and displays some tightness in his lower half. He can find leveraged hand strikes when needed, though. He’s more of a catcher than a puncher and will need better physical development/play strength to contain NFL power rushers. Williams is more likely to cover his opponent than he is to move and finish blocks at a high rate as a pro. He’s battled against quality competition and flashes enough upside for consideration late in the draft."

Cardinals 2026 NFL Draft Picks

Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love (Round 1, Pick 3)

Texas A&M OG Chase Bisontis (Round 2, Pick 34)

Miami QB Carson Beck (Round 3, Pick 65)

Southeastern Louisiana DT Kaleb Proctor (Round 4, Pick 104)

Texas Tech WR Reggie Virgil (Round 5, Pick 143)

Iowa LB Karson Sharar (Round 6, Pick 183)

Ole Miss OT Jayden Williams (Round 7, Pick 217)