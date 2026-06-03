What We Saw at Arizona Cardinals' Final Week of OTAs

TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals are set to wrap up their period of voluntary offseason team activities this week, and reporters had access to the team's open practice today.

We were allowed to view the first 30 minutes — here's what we saw:

Highlights

Same Old [Missing] Song And Dance

Jacoby Brissett and Josh Sweat both were not present at another OTA practice, following suit in similar fashion to the last two weeks. Brissett is holding out for a new contract while Sweat continues to do his own thing away from the facility.

Both absences are controversial in their own regards. Many are critical of Brissett wanting a new deal while trade buzz only seems to grow around Sweat.

Another absence from the open portion of practice was Max Melton, who has had his own up-and-down tenure in the league. It's not known why he wasn't available but it isn't believed to be anything contract related as he's on a rookie deal.

2 Familiar Faces Return

Speaking on players who were actually there, Paris Johnson Jr. made his return after missing last week. Head coach Mike LaFleur hinted that Johnson was perfectly fine when asked about his absence last week, though it was still good to see Arizona's franchise tackle back in the mix.

Also back working was Starling Thomas, who suffered a season-ending knee injury during training camp. It was great to see him back on the field getting work in. He has previously been off to the side.

Speaking of which:

Present, But On The Sideline

Injured players in Garrett Williams, Tip Reiman, Trey Benson and Joey Blount were spotted on the sideline through various parts of the open portion of practice. All suffered respective season-ending injuries throughout 2025.

Williams likely won't be ready for the start of the regular season while Reiman and Benson are expected to be good by training camp, according to LaFleur.

Rookies Still Working Behind

One of the biggest storylines, especially with Brissett out, has been the progress of rookie quarterback Carson Beck — though we haven't seen him get run with the first team.

Or second team.

Today, Beck was spotted working vs. air (offense only, no defense) with the third team behind Gardner Minshew and Kedon Slovis.

Carson Beck working with the third team #AZCardinals offense pic.twitter.com/wkVDtfghrZ — Donnie Druin (@DonnieDruin) June 2, 2026

Concerned? Don't be, at least not yet. This appears to be a thing across the board for other top picks in RB Jeremiyah Love and OL Chase Bisontis, as none of the Cardinals' rookies are working with their respective starting groups.

Arizona isn't throwing their newest players into the fire immediately, rather letting them get adapted to the league just a bit before opening things up at training camp.