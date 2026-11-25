ARIZONA — Arizona Cardinals QB Carson Beck will not practice today as the team builds up to their Week 12 outing against the Washington Commanders.

Beck, dealing with a back injury, is doing a bit better according to head coach Mike LaFleur.

“Better than yesterday, hopefully better tomorrow. Obviously [he is] DNP for a reason but we'll take it one day at a time," he told reporters.

Beck had back spasms flare up last week, and in a sudden turn of events, Josh Johnson was propelled to starting duties after Beck made his first appearance in an NFL game.

Beck previously suffered from back spasms earlier this year — though he was Arizona's emergency/third quarterback, and not in a crucial starting/evaluation period like he is currently in.

“There’s always gonna be a concern with that, so you're just trying to figure out different ways to strengthen it, treat it. Pre-hab or whatever it is to try to limit this from happening again, particularly this year and then really attack it this offseason in terms of how we can prevent this," LaFleur continued on Beck's back injury.

The Cardinals, with just six games left in the regular season, were hoping to see Beck take every rep for the remaining stretch of 2026.

Now, that's a massive question.

Arizona's going to have ample opportunity to address their quarterback situation next offseason. The Cardinals, according to OverTheCap, have $95.1 million in projected cap space — the second-most of any NFL team. Arizona also has six draft picks in the first four rounds of the 2027 draft, with their first-round pick currently in the sixth spot.

Beck, by all accounts, had to audition above average in this final stretch of games for the Cardinals to feel confident in bypassing opportunities to add to the quarterback room. Injuries — whether it be the multiple back setbacks or the ribs injury suffered in preseason that kept him out multiple weeks — put a damper on that.

Perhaps most disappointing is when Beck has been on the field, he's looked great. The Hall of Fame Game was a nice introduction under a national spotlight while his NFL debut drove rave reviews despite the overall team's loss against the Los Angeles Rams.

Perhaps Beck's back improves over the next few days. Perhaps he's able to overcome injuries and display the football so many in the desert want him to.

However, the clock is ticking on Beck's time on stage to convince the Cardinals not to pursue another quarterback elsewhere.