TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals' whirlwind of a season continues.

The Cardinals are preparing for rookie quarterback Carson Beck to miss Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs due to back spasms picked up this week in practice.

"Carson will be DNP today. Not going to shut the door on him, but we're going to proceed as if Josh [Johnson] is going to be starting on Sunday," Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur told reporters on Friday.

40-year-old Josh Johnson is currently in line to start, which will mark the fourth starting quarterback Arizona's had this season. The Cardinals are massive underdogs to the Chiefs entering Week 11.

Beck previously dealt with back spasms earlier in the year, though that was when he was Arizona's third-string quarterback. A preseason ribs injury and a college UCL surgery gives plenty of concern for Beck's overall health as an NFL player.

The Cardinals are taking things, as LaFleur says, one minute at a time with Beck right now.

"Just taking it one minute at a time right now, not even one day at a time," LaFleur said of Beck, who is still holding out hope to play. "Taking one minute. It's basically just kind of responding to the treatment, you know, see how he feels when he wakes up tomorrow."

Beck practiced with no issues Wednesday before practicing in limited fashion on Thursday. He won't practice Friday, and it sounds like it's a longshot for him to be healthy enough to go at Arrowhead.

Johnson, signed less than two weeks ago, has prior experience with LaFleur and just NFL experience in general. He's played 15 years in the league with over a dozen teams, last appearing on Cincinnati's practice squad.

"I'd be lying to you if I said that I'd be okay not seeing him [Beck] go on Sunday. But it is what it is. Show goes on in this league," LaFleur continued.

"I mean, this ball's getting put down at noon on Sunday, and we're gonna go. The cool part is, if it is Josh, I've called plays for him before and had a really great experience calling plays for him. So we'll go shoot our shot, and I expect nothing less from our guys."

The Cardinals will reveal official game statuses later today, and while Arizona sounds like they're going to label Beck as questionable, it's quite clear there's serious doubt around the rookie third-round pick making his second start in the league.

It's a brutal blow for both Beck, fans and the Cardinals organization itself — who is trying to get every possible evaluation of Beck before the 2027 NFL Draft.