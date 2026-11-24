ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals find themselves in a curious spot.

It's not often you hear rumblings of a 3-8 team hoping to add a recently released veteran quarterback, though that's exactly the narrative surrounding the Cardinals with just six games left in the season.

Jacoby Brissett's traded. Gardner Minshew's done for the season. Carson Beck joined the injury list last week. Josh Johnson started for Arizona in their Week 11 loss to Kansas City — and the immediate future of the Cardinals' quarterback position is foggy at best.

Enter Daniel Jones, who just last week was released by the Indianapolis Colts and is now a free agent after passing through waivers, available to sign with any team of his choosing.

Arizona's a reported and interested suitor — but Jones' arrival ultimately hinges on one big question.

What's Carson Beck's Health?

Nov 15, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) looks on during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones' entire standing with the Cardinals depends on the health of Beck.

Arizona needs to see their rookie quarterback as much as possible for the rest of 2026. After investing a third-round pick in Beck, the Cardinals were hoping to use the second half of the season to evaluate their rookie passer ahead of a massive 2027 offseason — where Arizona has the second-most projected cap space and six draft picks in the first four rounds.

If Beck isn't able to play for a significant amount of time the rest of the year, signing Jones could be on the table for a Cardinals team very much looking to squeeze wins out of the final few games. For a general manager such as Monti Ossenfort, that very well could be the difference between keeping his job for 2027 or being sent packing at the end of the year.

Beck, who suffered from back spasms last week, still is unknown in terms of health as the Cardinals move into Week 12's date against the Washington Commanders.

“He was in getting his treatment today, but again, I'll say what I said yesterday, (it's) minute to minute and day to day," Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur told reporters on Monday. "I'll know more on Wednesday, and you guys will know more on Wednesday in terms of when we get the injury report out.”

Jones, in a vacuum, would make sense for the Cardinals — but only if Beck isn't able to play for the remainder of the year. The big picture has to be the priority in the desert, with Beck's evaluation No. 1 at the top of that list.