Cardinals CB Fined $6,651 by NFL Over Message Written on Eyeblack

ARIZONA — Arizona Cardinals CB Kei'Trel Clark shared on his social media this week the NFL fined him over $6,000 for a message written on his eyeblack.

Clark wrote "Glory Be 2 God" in the team's eventual Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Shortly after, he received a letter from the league.

"I need answers" he added (h/t Lockdown Will's X post below):

Kei’trel Clark was fined $6,651 for writing “Glory Be 2 God” on his eyeblack vs the Chargers



He shared his thoughts on IG: pic.twitter.com/Fswf9dIVoS — 𝗟𝗢𝗖𝗞𝗗𝗢𝗪𝗡 𝗪𝗜𝗟𝗟🧊 (@LockdownWill) September 16, 2026

"During the Arizona Cardinals-Los Angeles Chargers game on September 13, 2026, you were in violation of the NFL Uniform and Equipment Rules," the NFL said to Clark in the letter.

"Specifically, you displayed a personal message on your eye black. Rule 5, Section 4, Article 8 Item() of the 2026 Official Playing Rules of the National Football League states that 'throughout the period on game-day that a player is visible to the stadium and television audience (including in pregame warm-ups, in the bench area, and during postgame interviews in the locker room or on the field), players are prohibited from wearing, displaying, or otherwise conveying personal messages either in writing or illustration, unless such message has been approved in advance by the League office.'

"NFL policy on uniforms and equipment and the 'On Field' program is disseminated to players through playbook inserts, locker-room posters, and training-camp videos. In accordance with the document entitled '2026 GAME-RELATED DISCIPLINE', which was among the playbook materials distributed to you earlier this season, the League is imposing on you a fine of $6,651. Please be advised that the minimum fine for a first offense has been reduced by application of Appendix U of the CBA."

Clark, in his Instagram post, responded with:

"I got to report to God at the end of my days on the day of judgement! I'll always give God the Glory and out loud. All good."

This isn't the first time Clark's been fined for something minor. Last season, Clark was fined nearly $6,000 for wearing a streaming black towel when Arizona was wearing their road white uniforms.

#Cardinals CB Kei’Trel Clark posted on IG that he was fined $5,797 by the NFL for wearing an unapproved black towel during last week’s game vs. the Colts.



🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/QakPIkmm76 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 16, 2025

In the win over the Chargers, Clark played nine defensive snaps on Sunday while adding four on special teams.

If Garrett Williams again is forced to miss action due to injury, Clark may find himself on the field again as Arizona plays host to the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium for their home opener.